All week, Bold & Beautiful fans waited for Steffy to tell her husband that Liam had kissed her during their time in Rome. Even as Liam and Hope’s marriage was falling apart across town, Steffy told Finn exactly what had gone done… but left out one minor detail: the fact that her brother wasn’t the only one to receive an unexpected buss. Yet by week’s end, not only had Steffy kept her recently-kissed-by-Liam lips zipped, but she wound up having it happen again!

Making matters worse? The second kiss happened right there in Finn and Steffy’s living room!

To say that fans were displeased would be a massive understatement. We’re talking along the lines of “McDonald’s has sold a few hamburgers over the years.”

Needless to say, a lot of that anger is directed at Liam, who has spent years ping-ponging between Steffy and Hope. “I knew this day would come,” tweeted @MeetJaneBlack, “where Hope would mess up and Liam would regret what he gave up. But to upend Steffy’s marriage because he was stupid all those years ago? The audacity!”

The thing is, I knew this day would come where Hope would mess up and Liam would regret what he gave up. But to upend Steffy’s marriage because he was stupid all those years ago?!? The audacity! #BoldandBeautiful — The Great Counter Social Migration (@MeetJaneBlack) June 30, 2023

Many in the audience were disturbed by the complete lack of respect Liam showed toward both Hope and Steffy… and they came with the (video) receipts to prove their point. “Once again,” tweeted @SweetDee85, “Thomas was right. If one of them ‘disappoints’ his little ego, Liam instantly runs right back to the other one.”

and once again, thomas was right. if one of them “disappoints” his little ego, liam instantly runs right back to the other one. and 3 years later, he still doing it. worst man in soaps. PERIOD. #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/gY3TKCABis — 𝔻𝕖𝕖♡ (@SweetDee85) June 30, 2023

Liam was not, however, the only one in the line of fire. Many — including some of Steffy’s biggest supporters — were upset at Finn’s wife for the way she’s handled this situation.

I Always loved Steffy character but for the first Time 😡😡😡 ! She doesn’t deserve Finn no more ! Unbelievable AT this point ! The disrespect for her husband ! The first Time, she might be surprise but not twice ! Congratulations, she’s a cheater again ! !#boldandbeautiful — CL (@Laura9818cm) June 30, 2023

Others gave Steffy the benefit of the doubt where the first kiss was concerned, but made it clear that they might not be so forgiving if she continues to keep quiet. In response to Monday’s spoiler — which indicates that Steffy is going to be setting some boundaries — @Djewlie said it might already be too late, reminding that “pulling back and saying a big and loud no” was not only an option, but what the beauty should immediately have done.

Even if Steffy set boundaries on Monday, girl it’s too late lol… I am not ever letting someone I don’t want to kiss kiss me like you are letting Liam, not when pulling back and saying a big and loud NO exist. 🤷‍♀️ #boldandbeautiful — Djoulie (@Djewlie) June 30, 2023

Most, however, saw Liam’s kisses as unwanted at best and bordering on assault at worst… and they were having absolutely none of it. The general sentiment voiced across social media toward Liam might best have been described by @reignsandmox, who admitted she could not “even think of an adjective strong enough to describe how much I hate that man right now!”

I can’t even think of an adjective strong enough to describe how much I hate that man right now! #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/FFWvlYuQCC — rhiannon (@reignsandmox) June 30, 2023

Of course, this isn’t the first time Liam’s done something mind-blowingly stupid… and we’ve got the proof in the gallery below, chronicling just some of his most boneheaded moves!