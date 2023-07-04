Credit: CBS screenshot

As Bold & Beautiful’s Liam and Hope become a casualty of her hidden desires and a trip to the City of Eternal Love, we can’t help but wonder… what (or who?) is next? After all, Hope and Thomas weren’t the only ones to share an unexpected liplock in Rome, and as we all know, secrets have a way of coming out and triggering unintended fallout.

After seeing his wife pull Thomas in for a smooch (and then go back for more) in front of the Colosseum, Liam was left positively reeling. Steffy discovered him in his stunned state and after describing to her what he’d seen (that he could never unsee) Liam blew her away by kissing her. His ex-wife was totally taken off guard and wore a puzzled expression on her face as the liplock continued.

We weren’t privvy to what happened in the immediate aftermath, but a spoiler hints “secrets from Rome” are going to come out, so we’re guessing that this is one of them. Adding insult to injury, Liam showed up at the cliff hous after asking Hope for a divorce and did it again! Although this skeleton hasn’t been in the closet long, it has the potential to do damage if Steffy doesn’t bring her hubs into the loop.

Finn’s reaction to hearing that Hope kissed Thomas gives us an idea of how he’d react. Upon speculating whether anything more happened between Hope and Thomas in Rome, he opined, “They kissed and that’s bad enough.” So, he’s not going to take kindly to learning that Liam macked on his wife — twice. Being a doctor and a man of integrity, he’ll also be less than thrilled that Steffy kept it from him.

In the meantime, a new dynamic was established between Finn and Taylor, who sat down and had a heart-to-heart while her daughter/his wife was away overseas. Nothing happens without a reason on Bold & Beautiful, so we have to wonder if Finn becomes disillusioned with Steffy and turns to her mother as a confidante, whether it might turn into something more.

We know, we know… But there’s more evidence to make us think it might be a possibility.

When Ridge went to Taylor’s office upon his return from Italy to break the news that he and Brooke were back together, one of the select insults she hurled about her rival was that she had managed to get herself pregnant by her daughter’s husband. Bringing that up reeks of foreshadowing that this particular playing field is about to be leveled.

Sure, Taylor already had a fling with Brooke’s son, Rick, but getting with your own child’s spouse is a line that only Brooke has crossed up to now.

We’re not suggesting that Taylor would get pregnant by Finn as Brooke did when she hooked up with Deacon and had Hope — the two of them having a fling would be enough to turn the show upside-down. Imagine Steffy’s reaction. And Brooke’s. And Ridge’s… oh, my.

Do you think Finn and Taylor will be part of the fallout from Liam and Steffy’s kiss in Rome? Let us know in the comment section.

