As Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Kisses and Doesn’t Tell, Tanner Novlan Reveals His Surprising New ‘Hall Pass’
According to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Liam, if your wife kisses someone else, you yourself then have to run off and kiss someone else immediately. Like that movie It Follows, but with cheating instead of dying horribly. After all, he planted one on Steffy in Rome after spying Hope smooching Thomas. So Steffy should keep a lock on her man Finn, lest he lock lips with the next person he sees! Especially since it turns out that portrayer Tanner Novlan already has a person in mind.
The actor hit the June 26 red carpet premiere of Netflix’s The Out-Laws with wife — and former Bold and Beautiful cast member — Kayla Ewell and then spilled the dirty deets. Is it Ewell’s The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev, who stars in the film? No. Of course not. Though that would be fun, wouldn’t it? Bet Dobrev could really sink her teeth into a role on our favorite Los Angeles-set sudser.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Finn, who’s so far been a loyal and dependable husband to Steffy, would need a lot of incentive to follow in the Triangle of Doom’s footsteps (lipsteps?!). And winning over the audience? Good luck with that. Luckily, Novlan’s new crush is sure to steele — er, make that steal — a few hearts.
So, who’s the lucky person that he wants to bond with? We’ll stop torturing you. “Pierce Brosnan is my new hall pass,” the actor gushed after coming out of the very “funny” The Out-Laws.
We’re right there with you, Tanner. Pierce Brosnan, who plays Dobrev’s dad in the new heist comedy, is still an extremely handsome fella. That should be a universal hall pass, and Ewell clearly agrees.
Would Steffy feel the same way about a real threat to her and Finn’s marriage? Probably not. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers should buckle up, because the Thomas/Hope/Liam/Steffy/Finn show is just getting started. And with Taylor and Brooke putting in their two cents, it’s not The Out-Laws Finn needs to worry about — it’s the in-laws!
