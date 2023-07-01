Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont has a problem… and he knows just how to deal with it… by quoting Liam Neeson as Bryan Mills in Taken.

Diamont, who plays Dollar Bill Spencer, father to Scott Clifton’s Liam, apparently has a bone to pick with his onscreen son, who he has accused of attempting to sabotage his… diet.

The muscular actor took to social media on Workout Wednesday with the beef, although it wasn’t anything to do with the steak Bill loves so much, but cookies. Yes, cookies.



Explaining the photo, which might be described by some as a, ahem, thirst trap, Diamont said his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, had caught him “contemplating” his “revenge” on Clifton, who he had dubbed “The Cookie Pusher”.

Taking a page out of the infamous script from the 2008 flick Taken starring Liam Neeson, Diamont hilariously warned his co-star, “I know who you are. I know what you want to do to me. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have any more cookies, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long period of time. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”

Continuing on, the TV dad teased his onscreen son, “If you stop pushing cookies, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will… lick your entire face.”

We’re not sure if that’s a threat or a promise, but it sure is funny… and somehow we’d kinda love to see it!

Check out the post, which shows Diamont “after a very hard Workout Wednesday working off the Levain Bakery cookie onslaught” below.

Clifton responded, “Ohhh nooooooo!!!!,” punctuated with laughing emojis. Diamont’s former Young & Restless co-star Tracey Bregman (Lauren) got in on the action with, “HahahHa and 🔥 as always!” Bold & Beautiful’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) thought it was hilarious, and Darin Brooks (Wyatt) laughingly cringed, “Ewwwwwww!!!!”

We don’t think Diamont has anything to worry about where the cookies are concerned… just sayin’. But if Clifton keeps on pushing the calorie-laden deliciousness and gets a face wash, well, we guess that’s just how the cookie crumbles!

Let us know what you think Bill’s next Bold & Beautiful storyline should entail in the comment section below.

