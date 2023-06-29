Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Sometimes shows surprise us in the most baffling of ways, taking a sharp left-turn seemingly out of nowhere and not just changing direction but rewriting history. That’s certainly how we felt a short time back when The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Carter told Katie that he and Quinn were just about sex, and it didn’t compare to what they had.

Heck, that may have been more surprising to learn than Quinn’s abrupt departure. We just about did a spit-take!

That grand, epic romance was just a sex fling? The one that Bold & Beautiful had simmered to a full boil until Quinn walked out on Eric and stopped Carter from marrying Paris mid-wedding? That was news to us and apparently quite a few fans too! Where did that revision come from?!

Credit: CBS screenshot

Well, that’s exactly what a fan asked Lawrence Saint-Victor when he was on Bold Live! And we’re guessing it’s something he’s thought about quite a bit on his own, because he had an answer ready. And we’re not going to lie, it kind of makes sense.

“This is Carter’s rationale,” the actor replied. “Carter risked everything to be with Quinn. He risked his reputation with Ridge, his job in the company because he believed in that love. And then she left him. And her leaving him made him think, ‘If she could just leave me, then maybe it wasn’t the love I thought it was.’ It couldn’t be!”

So yeah, their relationship really was as intense as we thought it was. At least, Carter thought it was. He was willing to lose everything to be with the woman he loved. But Quinn’s leaving out of nowhere wounded him so deeply, he questioned everything — from her feelings to his own.

“If we were as in love as much as he thought he was,” Saint-Victor continued, “there was no way she could leave him. Whatever her reasons were. So that made Carter question their entire relationship. It must have been just passion. It must’ve been. Because if it wasn’t, she’d still be here.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

More: Is Taylor about to get her hands dirty?

We know relationships don’t always end well, especially in daytime, but when you think about it, that’s just plain brutal. To have had something you thought was special end so poorly that you no longer even trust your own memories or feelings has to be devastating. No wonder Carter decided to just downplay the whole thing with Katie.

At least this time it’s real — we hope for his sake! If Katie ends up going back to Bill, Carter’s still healing heart may end up ripped out all over again.

We’ll admit their relationship was fire, but just sex? Decide for yourself in our “Quarter” photo gallery below.