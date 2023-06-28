Credit: CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI (2), John Paschal/JPI

Bold & Beautiful has Ridge convinced that this time… this time it’s going to be different for him and Brooke. As he told Taylor, he is now several whole months older and wiser since he dumped his wife without telling her why and made a beeline for his standby spouse without even informing Brooke that he was trading her in.

But Taylor’s reaction mirrored our own. She looked at Ridge like he was Charlie Brown insisting in all sincerity that no, no, no, Lucy won’t pull away the football again. Hell, Taylor said as much: “Brooke Logan will always be Brooke Logan.”

Meaning that it’s only a matter of time before Ridge’s destiny accidentally schtups a masked man at a party or starts having flashbacks to Bill or Deacon or Nick or Thorne or… You get the idea. Thankfully, Taylor was at least able to say (if not mean) that her happiness isn’t dependent on a man, not even Ridge, who is now and apparently forever shall be the most desirable waffler in all of Los Angeles. So where does that leave Steffy and Thomas’ mom?

Turnabout Is Fair Play

Although Taylor generally — not always but generally — tries to take the high road, the “Bridge” reunion could inspire her to go low for a while. “If she were to go all scorched-earth, who could blame her?” asks Krista Allen with a laugh. “Unfortunately, she tends to be the victim. She gets set up and then knocked down, just like Thomas.

“For a while, that was true of Steffy, too, but she seems to have escaped the family curse,” she adds. “At least for now!” (More on The Taylor’s Family Curse here.)

It’s been a long-ass time since Taylor came out on top. In fact, since the Daytime Emmy nominee took over the role, the character’s victories have been few and far between… and briefer than commercial breaks. “Obviously, there are a lot of Brooke/Ridge fans who are ride-or-die for them,” she acknowledges. “But there are also a lot of Taylor fans who’d love to see her score a win, even if it’s not by walking away with Ridge on her arm.

“I mean, not everybody sees him as a prize!” she goes on, chuckling. Amen, sister. Many a viewer sees him as the ultimate flip-flopper, a Fickle Phil who makes and breaks vows as readily as Eric makes and drinks martinis. But for Taylor to really escape the go-nowhere cycle in which she’s been for so too long, something has to change: her.

“Maybe for that to happen,” Allen muses, “she has to stop playing by the rules, get her hands a little dirty… ”

So Many Men, So Little Time

Imagine how fun a storyline would be in which Taylor played the field and started showing up at every big event with another hot date. Bold & Beautiful could set up guest appearances for a Who’s Who of daytime greats: Bring back Vincent Irizarry as Jordan. Have As the World Turns vet Jon Hensley scrub in just long enough to “play doctor” with Taylor in front of Ridge. Have Young & Restless alum Keith Hamilton Cobb cross over Damon, or Jeff Branson as Ronan. The possibilities are whatever is more endless than merely endless.

Taylor’s overfull dance card would drive “Bridge” bonkers, give a hard-luck heroine a most attractive break and, best of all, alter the pattern for at least one of the three characters who have been playing the same triangle for decades.

