When it comes to fathers, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill probably isn’t the man you want to emulate. Brash and arrogant with an eye for the ladies (they don’t call him the Stallion for nothing, folks), Liam and Wyatt probably want to steer clear of his habits if they want to have a prayer of making their relationships work.

Plus, Bill has a tendency to hold grudges and if Liam’s got a prayer of getting through Italygate with Hope, he’s going to have to figure out how to forgive his wife. That’s especially difficult, seeing as how perfect he is. After all, it’s not like Liam’s ever cheated on Hope with a kiss or anything. No, he just hopped into bed and slept with Steffy behind his wife’s back! See? Nothing comparable.

In real life, thankfully, it’s a bit tougher to tell who’s a bad influence on whom, but after an online interaction between Don Diamont and Scott Clifton, we think we’ve got a pretty good idea!

It all started with a “Damn you, Scott Clifton,” on Instagram as Diamont blamed his TV son for giving into some sweet cravings in a bakery and ice cream shop. “A double sweet tooth whammy thanks to you!!! I’m going to get in a lot of trouble from [wife] Cindy Ambuehl when I walk in with a large bag from Levain Bakery!!! She’s almost as weak as I am! That’s why I have to work out so hard! I can always count on my TV son! I hope you’re satisfied!”

Oh no! This sounds… wonderful? Sorry, horrible. We mean horrible. For the record, Clifton did, indeed, seem very satisfied. “This is my favorite IG post of the year,” he replied. “Finally, I’m a bad influence on you!”

Wait, what does that mean?!

Either way, it showed off how similar the TV family was. “Adorable,” Ashley Jones (Bridget) responded! “Like father, like son!”

Yeah, we’ll certainly give them that. And the great thing is, that special relationship isn’t something the two actors are faking. They really are like father and son in real life, maybe even more so than on TV! That’s something Clifton got into a bit when he was on State of Mind, the mental health vlog hosted by General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny).

“The moment I got hired on the show,” he shared, Diamont “started acting like my [bleeping] dad. He’s just very, very paternal,” Clifton added. “It’s funny how you have a lot of different dads throughout your life.”

Well, we’re just glad their relationship shines through onscreen as much as off — even if they do get each other in trouble!

