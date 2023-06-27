Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

After the successful Hope For the Future preview in Rome, Steffy is about to reunite with her loving husband Finn… but she’s keeping a secret that could stir up some Bold & Beautiful style trouble for the couple down the road…

Steffy had finally decided to relax her concerns about Hope and Thomas in Italy when, ironically, she learned that something had in fact happened between the two of them.

Wandering outside and taking in the scenery after the event concluded, Steffy came upon a startling sight — Liam. Not only was she surprised to see him in Rome considering he hadn’t traveled there with his wife and the rest of the group, but it became apparent very quickly that he was upset.

The brunette was stunned when her ex-husband related how he flew over to surprise Hope, only to have to go searching for her — and when he found her, the shock was all his. Steffy reeled as Liam described his wife pulling her brother into a passionate kiss as they stood in front of the Colosseum. Her suspicions that Hope had feelings for Thomas had been correct all along.

Steffy’s jaw dropped as she took in the stunning information and listened to Liam tearfully declare, “I think my marriage is over.” It was the one betrayal he wouldn’t be able to forgive due to their history with Thomas.

In that moment, a strange thing happened — Liam leaned in and kissed a confused Steffy. Okay, perhaps it’s not at all strange given that this is Bold & Beautiful. In fact, we might have expected it… and yet we were still taken off guard by the abrupt pivot.



The expression on Steffy’s face told us that it wasn’t necessarily a betrayal on her part. She was as surprised and taken aback as any of us. But she has always had a soft spot for Liam, so it could have stirred up feelings. At any rate, there was no slap or obvious anger.

At least, we don’t think there was… we don’t actually know what occurred in the immediate aftermath thanks to a wee time jump that ended one episode with the kiss and began the next with Liam back in Los Angeles and Steffy on the Forrester jet waiting to take off.

We don’t know if Steffy and Liam agreed to never speak of the kiss again but we’re going to assume that’s the case. If so, it could prove to be a huge mistake on the Forrester co-CEO’s part as it may open the door for an insidious evil to enter her marriage again.

Who else could we mean but Sheila?

If Steffy decides to keep mum about Liam kissing her and Finn finds out about it from another source, as innocent as Steffy was in the whole thing, it’s not gonna be a good look. It will appear she had something to hide. Otherwise, why not just be honest with Finn about what happened?

As we all know, Sheila is determined to chip away at her son’s animosity and if his belief in Steffy is shaken, it could provide a crack for her to slither in through. It’s all she would need.

Do you think Steffy’s secret will harm her marriage down the road? Give us your take in the comment section.

