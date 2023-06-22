Credit: CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI (3)

We know, we know. The Bold and the Beautiful had Taylor break “the pact”… even though Brooke shattered it first. We know that she always has to lose. (It’s written in the soap’s bylaws, in fact.) And we know that she probably won’t get another frontburner storyline until Brooke at least slightly perturbs Ridge, at which point he’ll start batting his eyelashes at his other favorite wife again. But…

But what if the show actually shocked us? What if it didn’t have Taylor take up residence in the penalty box to lick her wounds and instead had her take action? We don’t mean chasing after Ridge in hopes of convincing Fickle Fred that she’s the better option, either. We mean having some damn fun for a change.

Credit: CBS screenshot

It Happened One Night

All Bold & Beautiful has to do is sit Taylor at the bar at Il Giardino at the same time as Bill. Deacon, not being a big fan of either of them, might scoff at the accidental meeting of L.A.’s lonely-hearts club band. But left alone, Taylor and Bill grudgingly admit that Deacon has a point — and a point that makes no sense. The two of them are smart, funny, dynamic people. “And did I mention hot?” Bill adds. “Because even if I did, it bears repeating. There’s no way we belong on the sidelines like this.”

Taylor agrees. “It’s like we’re living in some upside-down world where waffling is a turn-on and there’s no more desirable trait than being able to cry out of just one eye, and we can’t get Scotty to beam us up. And believe me, I’ve tried!”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Necessity Is the Mother of Invention

Bill admits that he’s stalled at a dead end with Katie. Taylor rolls her eyes at the way she humiliated herself to make a play for Ridge. “We’ve gotta just accept it once and for all,” she says. “They’re not that into us.”

“Or maybe they are,” Bill replies. “But they don’t ever have to go all in because they know that we’ll always come crawling back. So they get to have their cake — or their Carter and their Brooke — and eat it, too.”

“That’s a visual we may not have needed, Bill,” Taylor says.

“You get the point, though,” he says. “It’s like the law of supply and demand. There’s never a demand for us, because we make the supply of us too readily available.”

“But what can we do about that?” Taylor asks. “I don’t want to leave town again.”

Credit: CBS screenshot

‘I Do… Hope You’re Not Hurt’

By the end of the evening, Taylor and Bill have hatched a cockamamie scheme to make Ridge and Katie jealous by eloping. It’s just for show, they agree. A means to an end. And the newlyweds know just how to break the news, too. When the Forrester contingent returns from overseas, Bill throws a gala at his estate. Black-tie affair. Pigs in blankets. The works.

Only when someone asks the occasion does Bill announce to the guests from his balcony that he has wonderful news to share: He’s off the market. He’s finally met and married the woman who ticks all of his boxes. The crowd is, of course, incredulous. “Don’t tell me you wanted conjugal visits with Sheila,” Ridge cracks.

“Hardly,” Bill responds. “My bride is the anti-Sheila, in fact.”

“Who is she?” everyone wants to know. Then one jaw after another drops as Ridge, Brooke, Katie, Steffy, everyone sees that Taylor has emerged from the shadows and joined her groom on the balcony. “Surprise!” she says.

Nutty as the duo’s plot is, it actually yields results. But by then — again, surprise! — Taylor and Bill have caught feelings for one another. Will they sacrifice the love they’ve unexpectedly found to risk it all with the loves that have hurt them over and over again? Or will they give one another a real chance?

