Finn and Steffy have settled into a busy, but very happy life on Bold & Beautiful, and there appears to be nothing but smooth sailing ahead for the loved-up couple, yet a friendly gesture of support may come back to bite the good doctor in the behind…

It wasn’t a big deal to Finn to pop by Liam and Hope’s cabin to pick up Kelly’s shoes, but we’re certain it was very much appreciated by his stepdaughter. Just one of the lovely gestures Finn makes as a father and stepfather every day, undoubtedly. However, another supportive move he made that same day is one he may come to regret.

Unsurprisingly, when Finn stopped in, Liam started going on about Hope and Thomas in Rome, because what else does he even talk about anymore? He’s pretty much as obsessed with Thomas now as Thomas was with Hope in the past. Ironic. And wouldn’t it also be ironic if the advice Finn gave Liam about the situation led to the demise of his own marriage?



How? It all started when Liam and Finn were hanging out with RJ on the rooftop gym at Forrester Creations. Finn encouraged Liam to go to Rome to be with his wife Hope, to support her, and to celebrate her achievement with the Hope For the Future line. Presumably, Liam would show up, surprise her, and all would be well as her husband’s presence would foil that pesky temptation she’s been feeling where her designer and co-parent, Thomas, is concerned. Great advice, Finn! Not.



Thanks to Bold & Beautiful’s preview, we all now know that Liam will be the one receiving a surprise when he arrives in Italy.

Yup, he’s gonna see Hope kissing Thomas and this time he won’t be able to blame the Forrester. As revealed in a sneak peek of the script, Liam will go to Steffy, who is also in Rome, and tell her what he witnessed and that “It was all Hope.”

“Still,” you may be thinking, “What does any of this have to do with Finn?” Well, we’ll tell you.

Liam is notorious for running into Steffy’s arms when the chips are down with Hope, and while said arms wouldn’t seem to be open to that this time around — because of Finn — one simply cannot ignore Steffy’s historical weakness for the flip-flopper. Scott Clifton warned that what Liam sees in Italy, “changes everything,” which leads us to believe that there will be aftershocks that are not limited to the demise of his own relationship.



Should Liam and Steffy end up crossing a line in Rome in the aftermath of Hope and Thomas’s kiss, Finn would certainly come to regret having urged his wife’s ex to fly to Rome.

Heck, we may even be in for another “Who’s the daddy?” storyline what with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting her fourth child.

Do you think Liam and Steffy will hook up in Italy or would she rebuff him if he tried to go there? Let us know in the comment section.

