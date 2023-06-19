Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

The week of June 19, most of the action on Bold & Beautiful will revolve around the fashion show and passion plays in Italy. (Get a photo-filled preview here.) But no way, no how was Dollar Bill going to be forgotten as almost everybody else took off for abroad.

On Father’s Day, Don Diamont dropped the mother lode, a treasure trove of sage wisdom for all the dads who might “benefit” from his character’s helpful tips for child-rearing. “Words to live by,” he jokingly called them.

Suggestion No. 1: “Keep your kids in the family business,” said Diamont, “even if it means you might have to punch ’em in the face every once in a while.” His-and-his anger-management classes are another option, but we digress…

Diamont went on to advise that Pop “pass down your good looks and your incredibly charismatic personality” to your offspring. Bill certainly nailed that one with Liam and Wyatt… although he also seems to have bequeathed them his knack for getting in hot water.

The actor’s next tip is a big one. “Don’t blow up any buildings with your children inside,” he said. Honestly, that’s a rule we should all follow, whether the people inside are our children or not. We might even go a step farther and suggest that no one play with explosives.

“Last but certainly not least,” Diamont concluded, “don’t sleep with your son’s wife.” Yeah, Bill learned that one the hard way, didn’t he?

