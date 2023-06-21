Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2); Sean Smith/JPI (2)

Even as Darin Brooks was auditioning for the part of Wyatt on Bold & Beautiful, the actor who would wind up playing his TV brother knew he had it in the bag. “Scott Clifton (Liam) says he could tell I’d get the part because I made the scene about love,” Brooks tells Soaps.com. “And that’s what this show is all about.”

Taken aback by the compliment, Brooks told his future co-star that it was the sweetest thing anyone had ever said to him. “And the rest is history,” he smiles. Ten years’ worth of history, to be exact, as it was on June 21, 2013, that viewers got their first peek at Wyatt when Hope (then Kim Matula) got an eyeful of the hunk showering!

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“I guess folks liked what they saw,” he quips. Not that this was the first time soap fans had met Brooks, who played Days of Our Lives‘ bartender-turned-race-car-driver Max Brady from 2005 until 2009. But the actor had been away from daytime for a while doing the cult-fave series Blue Mountain State, which had a three-season run and was later made into a movie.

Slipping back into daytime was pretty easy, Brooks admits, despite having gotten used to memorizing perhaps 10 pages a day for Blue Mountain State as opposed to 30 or more for Bold & Beautiful. “One of the things which makes it a little bit easier is that we’re allowed to sort of make the characters our own, which means I can ad-lib some and not have to worry about getting every word right!”

Credit: CBS screenshot

That said, he confesses that when working with Don Diamont (Bill) and Scott Clifton (Liam), “sometimes the director or someone will have to rein us in. We start to have a little too much fun!”

So how has Wyatt changed over the past decade? “He’s grown up!” says the man who knows him best. “He went from that young kid who was a free spirit trying to figure his world out to someone has his head on straighter, largely because of Bill and getting to know Liam.”

Not that Wyatt has lost what makes him such a fun character. “He’s still full of piss and vinegar,” laughs Brooks. “When he doesn’t like someone — like Sheila or Thomas — he doesn’t censor himself!”

As for where he thinks Wyatt will be a decade from now, that’s a tricky question. “With Wyatt, it’s hard to say where he’ll be 10 minutes from now,” his portrayer laughs. “He’ll be playing a larger role at Spencer Publications, that seems inevitable. What might be fun is if we do something like on Succession, where it’s Liam and Wyatt having to fight for control of their father’s company. We could have a lot of fun with that.”

