In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for June 19 – 23, Rome is full of romance, but not for everyone. Read on and watch the preview below.

Brooke, Ridge, Steffy, Thomas, Hope and Carter headed to Rome, leaving R.J., Liam and Finn back home. Finn, R.J. and Liam enjoyed some alone guy time and worked out together, but Liam still didn’t understand why Thomas had to go to Rome with Hope. Coming up, Liam decides he’s going to surprise Hope by flying to Rome! Good idea? Maybe not…

In a preview of what’s to come, the Forrester Designs gang toasts to success in Rome, and Steffy partakes in a breathtaking fashion shoot by the famous Trevi Fountain.

Thomas exclaims they are in Rome and everything is a feast for the eyes. Apparently, that also includes Hope, and the two get swept up in the atmosphere of the city and Hope plants a kiss on Thomas just as Liam arrives to see them together!

Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge grow closer, as she thinks about Rome as an eternal city that offers eternal love. Yes, Rome is destined to bring Ridge and Brooke back together, and it includes them being serenaded by a very special guest star, Andrea Bocelli.

