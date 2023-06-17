Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

You read the headline. You know what’s coming. So if you don’t want to know ahead of time, stop. Turn around. Vamoose. Got it?

As for the rest of you, The Bold and the Beautiful just dropped what may be the ultimate oopsie. It was meant to be a fun, glamtastic behind-the-scenes look at the CBS soap’s shoot in Italy. But it revealed a lot more than how gorgeous the locale was going to be and how stunning cast members Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) were going to look. It also revealed that… drumroll please…

Hope and Thomas kiss. And Liam sees. How do we know? Just before the five-minute mark in the video, there’s a shot of a script in which Liam is telling Steffy that “I just saw the one thing I’ll never unsee.”

Now, we’ll give Liam that it’s never going to be the highlight of anyone’s day to see their wife smooching another man. But considering that his reaction to Thomas kissing a mannequin was to run right to ex-wife Steffy, throw back some drinks and have sex, we’d like to think that he will respond this time with a cooler head. But considering his history of blunders — recapped in full here — what are the odds of that happening?

Maybe the more important question is, where does Hope go from here? Her heart is committed to Liam, but the rest of her body… um… not so much. And although Thomas swears that he’s over his obsession with her, that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t fixate anew now that he actually stands a chance with her. He might even — gulp — show some growth by resisting temptation.

Whatever comes next, even if for once he does the right thing, it’s sure to blow up in Thomas’ face. (Here’s why we’re so certain.) What are you hoping happens in the aftermath? On your way to the comments…

Check out eye-popping pictures that preview the Bold & Beautiful trip to Italy in the gallery below.

