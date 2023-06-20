Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Bridge’ Reunion Completely Erases a Horrifying Act the Show Would Rather We All Forget
We know that The Bold and the Beautiful is going to do a gorgeous job with its reunion of Brooke and Ridge. Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye will play it to the hilt, the music will swell, the kisses will be tender, and the Italian backdrop, divine. But while a lot of the audience will be busy swooning, another segment of it will be left groaning. Why? No, not because they are “Tridge” shippers but because a “Bridge” rematch totally negates a horrific act that took place back in 2006.
‘I Told Him to Go’
Back then, Ridge (Ronn Moss at the time) was engaged in one of his favorite pastimes: pursuing on-again/off-again wife Brooke. It wasn’t going terribly well, though. And following one argument in particular, she went upstairs to bed, taking a handful of anti-anxiety pills on the way. Soon after, Ridge stole into her room… and her bed. “We need this,” he whispered. “Just let this happen.”
Despite the fact that Brooke was in no condition to consent to let it happen, happen it did. The morning after, she was understandably beyond shocked and upset. “What have you done?” she asked. But the look on her stricken face said that she knew exactly what he had done. How he could have, though? That was the real question.
Ridge quite sickeningly raped Brooke on April 24, 2006 #BoldandBeautiful episode 4792. When Nick confronted him about it at the cabin, Ridge pulled Stephanie’s rifle on him.pic.twitter.com/GIUT6TaOw9 https://t.co/3FJCOiborQ
— Matt Hanvey (@MattHanvey) November 9, 2021
‘You Sexually Assaulted Her’
In the days that followed, as you’ll see in the clip package above originally created by superfan Matt Hanvey back in 2021 and recently recirculated, even Ridge admitted that what had transpired with Brooke “wasn’t exactly consensual.” His brother, Brooke’s other paramour Nick, was incredulous. “You force yourself on her, and then you say you’re sorry?” Nick was buying none of that BS. “When a woman says no and you do it, anyway,” he said in no uncertain terms, “that’s rape.”
From Bad to Worse
Ridge’s defense? Not only hadn’t he been aware of how many pills his “destiny” had taken, “nobody loves sex like Brooke.” No, Ridge. Absolutely not a road you want to go down. He got grosser still. “Nobody else satisfies her the way I can,” he bragged to Nick.
Before pummeling his brother, Nick laid out what had happened in terms that were simple enough for even the dressmaker to understand: “You sexually assaulted her, and you victimized her.”
And now, Bold & Beautiful wants fans to forget that he did so in order to buy into the exes’ umpteenth reunion. Needless to say, not all of them are. “Well, there’s a ‘destiny’ moment if I ever saw one,” snarked one viewer on Twitter. “This is disgusting!” marveled another.
