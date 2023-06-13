Credit: Sean Smith (3), Mike Yaris

If you feel like you’ve been waiting for ages to see The Bold and the Beautiful‘s gorgeous trip to Rome, don’t worry, you aren’t alone! Though it wasn’t that long ago that the show announced their trip and even less so since they filmed it, the constant tease of information coming our way has had us on the edge of our seats waiting for the moment.

The good news is, it’s finally here! Well, almost here. Starting on Friday, June 16 we’re about to get seven stunning episodes in The Eternal City as Thomas, Liam, Ridge, Brooke, Hope, Carter and Steffy all head to Italy. And trust us when we say the show lives up to the “beautiful” in its name on this trip!

How do we know? Well, we’ve got photos of the show’s first ever trip to Rome! From the dresses and Italian scenery to the ancient architecture and special guest stars, Bold & Beautiful has outdone itself and left us practically breathless. And while the Forrester gang is supposedly there for the Hope for the Future preview at the historical Piazza Navona, it’s clear that love is very much in the air.

That much was certain once we learned that Brooke and Ridge would reunite (with a little help from world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, who you can see serenade the couple in the clip below), but with passions boiling over between Hope and Thomas, we can’t help but wonder what other kinds of connections might be happening over in Italy!

Luckily, if things between Hope and Thomas catch fire at their fashion show, Steffy will be there to give Liam a shoulder to cry on! We’re sure Finn would love that.

So if you’re ready to get a taste of what’s to come, from the drama to the guest stars to the Colosseum, grab some snacks, have a seat and check out the gorgeous preview pics we’ve gotten our hands on!

Check out Bold & Beautiful‘s lavish first trip to Rome in our preview photo gallery below.