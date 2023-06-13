Credit: CBS, John Paschal/JPI

Winning an Emmy is a pretty darn big deal. And back when Scott Clifton won for his work as The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Liam in 2017, it was an even bigger deal. That Emmy, you see, made history. But it wasn’t quite history that Clifton has been able to fully enjoy.

The actor chatted with General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) for his State of Mind vlog and revealed that it was the same year that The Young and the Restless‘ Kristoff St. John was nominated Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Neil.

“I got to do a couple of events with him,” Clifton revealed of his fellow CBS star, “and I got to talk with him. The year that I’d gotten it, he was nominated, and he and I both had a Younger Actor Emmy and a Supporting Actor Emmy.”

Clifton had won Younger Actor in 2011 and Supporting in 2013, both for his work as Liam, while St. John had picked up his first on Young & Restless back in 1992, and second in 2008. They’d each picked up wins in two of the three actor categories. And that meant something really special.

“If one of us won,” Clifton explained, “everybody was telling us that we were gonna have this record of the first actor in daytime to have an Emmy in all three categories.”

St. John, as we know, lost to Clifton in 2017, ceding the record to the Bold & Beautiful star. He passed away in 2019 and that ended up being his last Emmy nomination. And it had meant a lot to Neil’s portrayer.

“He told me that it was really important to him to win that,” Clifton shared quietly of both the Outstanding Lead Emmy and the record of having won in all three categories. “That Emmy is not worth it to me.”

It’s not that he doesn’t appreciate it, nor the honor of having clinched the record, but it’s “bittersweet.” And the humble actor insists that a lot of winning comes to down luck and “who happened to be submitting that year.” It also, he thinks, comes down to how the submission is packaged.

Because he saw St. John’s performance that year and it “was [bleeping] beautiful. But it was all, I think it was in a hospital. It was so intimate and small and controlled and authentic and mine was all over the place. But I told a story. And I’m convinced that’s the only reason I won.”

We can assure Clifton that that’s not true but can understand how horribly conflicting it must feel after all St. John’s passing. In the end, two amazing actors went up against each other and sadly they couldn’t both win.

Take a look at our photo gallery of dream Emmy nominations for this year’s awards.