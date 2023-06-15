Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

We knew that we shouldn’t have gotten our hopes up. We knew, and yet… sigh. We did it, anyway.

The Bold and the Beautiful has teased us many times before with the possibility of Taylor’s family getting its due, only to pull the rug out from under them (and us) and yell, “Gotcha!” And the soap is in the process of doing it again.

Credit: CBS screenshot

Not So Fast

First, all of Taylor’s growth was undermined by her decision to throw herself at Ridge once more. Then, she was read for filth for breaking “the pact.” It doesn’t seem to matter — to the show, at least — that fair-weather friend Brooke broke the pact first, by stealing a kiss with Ridge and later entertaining him in a barely-there nighty that had to have been from the Brooke’s Bedroom collection. A choice has been made somehow to portray Taylor as the bad guy in the scenario.

On the flipside, Thomas is finally behaving himself. He’s even earned Hope’s trust and Douglas’ forgiveness. But given how eager the onetime object of his obsession is to hurl herself in his direction, how long can his halo possibly remain affixed? The guy’s human, and if suddenly, the woman who for years he’s been crazy about — sometimes literally crazy — wants him as much as her, how could he resist?

Credit: CBS screenshot

‘We Were Right as Usual’

We can just imagine the aftershocks if Thomas and Hope sleep together. Brooke and Liam will sing a chorus of “I told ya so! He can’t change!” And once again, Thomas will be remanded to the doghouse.

Steffy seems untouchable, at least. Maybe because she’s Stephanie’s namesake, Bold & Beautiful seems willing to let her score a win every now and then. But Taylor and Thomas? No way. The only end of the stick they’ll ever know is the short one.

Credit: CBS screenshot

Past, Future… What’s the Difference?

That, in essence, is what the show has told us — that if we want a preview of their future, all we need do is look at their past. They will lose, over and over and over again. And it’s fine for Brooke and her family to come out on top more often, but could we at least have a vague impression of a fair fight here? The deck is so stacked in the Logans’ favor that the battle always feels like it’s over before it’s even begun.

Maybe we’re misreading the signs. Maybe the show is actually setting up Taylor and Thomas for this storyline, which would be, in a word, delightful. We doubt it, though.

See who’s who in the whole Forrester family in the below photo gallery.