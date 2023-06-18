Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful ’s Donna may not have multiple men vying for her affections at the moment, but portrayer Jennifer Gareis is full up on love, thanks to the two special guys with a claim on her heart.

“Happy Birthday to the handsome men in my life!” she posted on June 12, in a touching tribute that Eric Forrester only wishes he could elicit.

The actress took to Instagram on June 12 to celebrate the birthdays of husband Bobby Ghassemieh and their son Gavin, who had turned 13 and graduated elementary school just the day before. How time flies.

“So he is officially a man in my eyes!” said Gareis of her newly minted teenager. “I can’t believe he is off to middle school in the fall!”

“There is so very much to celebrate and my heart is full!” she added, sending out the sweetest message to her main men: “Love you both to the moon and back! I am truly the luckiest lady in the world!”

Even luckier for the ecstatic wife and mom? Daughter Sophia’s 11th birthday is just around the corner, on June 29. The family celebrated her big day in Paris in 2020, and we don’t know what’s going to top that, but we’re sure Jennifer Gareis will certainly try.

For more on Gareis’ reel life, take a look at Eric and Donna’s tumultuous relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful via our gallery below.