No one could blame Young & Restless‘ Christine if she decided it was time to reinvent herself. Back in March, viewers learned that her hubby, Paul, had not only retired from the local police force but was now spending time with daughter Heather in Portugal. And while Chris recently stepped into the role of Genoa City’s district attorney — no doubt hoping to see Phyllis pay for some of her recent antics — that doesn’t necessarily mean the blonde isn’t more than ready to consider a major change… especially if her longtime nemesis manages to skirt the law yet again.

So why not make the kind of change that would see Christine — and portrayer Lauralee Bell — decide to pack her bags and start fresh in Los Angeles, home of The Bold and the Beautiful? That show’s executive producer/headwriter, Bradley Bell (who just happens to be Lauralee’s brother) would love to have her join his soap. In fact, he recently told us, “I’m sure it will happen at some point. I love working with her!”

As for the actress in question, she was both surprised and thrilled at the possibility. “Even being in a close family, sometimes you’re still the last to know,” she told us with a laugh. “When I heard Brad had mentioned a possible crossover for Cricket, I had to call him to see if this was fact or fiction!”

Would we lie? “He was very sweet to say it was something he’s been thinking about [and that we should] talk in the near future to see about the timing with anything which might be in the works on Young & Restless,” Lauralee confirmed. “If there was ever a time when my character is at a bit of a crossroads with her life, it’s now!”

Of course, this wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Christine. “I had so much fun years back spending a few weeks with the Bold & Beautiful cast and defending Ridge,” she reminded us. (For those needing their memory jogged, Ridge — then played by Ronn Moss — stood accused of shooting Grant Chambers back in the summer of 2007. Christine was called in to help keep the designer from paying the price for a crime which had actually been committed by his stepson, Rick!)

If and when the time comes for Christine to hit the California coastline again, Lauralee does have one minor request: “This time,” she said, “it would be great to not have all that legal dialogue!” Even that, however, is clearly negotiable. “I’m up for anything,” she added “I just do what I’m told!”

And which of the many L.A. gents might catch Christine’s eye? “I don’t know,” admits Bell’s brother. “We have to find her a good guy!”

Who knows… perhaps soon, we’ll have to update the glamorous gallery below by adding a former Genoa City resident to the Bold & Beautiful cast mix!