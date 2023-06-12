Bold & Beautiful Preview: An Emotional Goodbye for Liam and Hope
You know that feeling you get when you’re saying goodbye to someone, and you have this strange premonition that it might be for the last time? That’s the unsettling sensation that we suspect Bold & Beautiful is going to be giving Liam the week of June 12.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
On Wednesday, June 14, it’s goodbye for Liam and Hope. She’s just taking off with Hope For the Future to show off some designs abroad. But the moment is deeply emotional, like there’s more going on that meets the eye. Which, of course, there is.
As regular viewers know, Hope has been struggling lately with feelings for former husband Thomas. And, given that she has no poker face, Liam has been keenly aware that something’s rotten in the state of Denmark.
Credit: CBS screenshot
Thomas’ sister Steffy knows what’s up and is none too pleased. It’s taken ages for him to get his [bleep] together. The last thing Steffy wants is to see Hope kick-start his obsession with her again!
The latest preview — which you can read all about here — has Liam’s missus insisting that the journey to Italy is business, business and nothing but business. But is she only trying to fool herself? And why doesn’t Liam just go with her? Even if he has to work — and as the boss’ son, does he ever have to work? — he could just Zoom in, wouldn’t you think?
