Bold & Beautiful Preview: What Happens in Rome May Not Stay in Rome
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for June 12 – 16, it’s off to Rome for romance and drama. Read on and watch the preview below.
To say Thomas has been an issue for Liam and Hope is a no-brainer. They’ve weathered his obsession with Hope, which included the infamous talking Hope mannequin. They dealt with his and Hope being at odds over custody of Douglas. Now when it would appear they’d come through it all, Hope is developing feelings for Thomas! And that’s been further complicated by the breakup of Taylor and Brooke’s BFF relationship over Ridge, which is no surprise.
Now an opportunity has presented itself to really give Hope For the Future the reboot it needs, a show in Italy! Of course, Liam did not understand why Thomas needed to be there given it is Hope’s line, but she refused to leave her head designer home. He warned her this would lead to trouble. And while Liam was getting advice from Wyatt about this business trip, Hope was fantasizing about making love to Thomas in Rome!
View this post on Instagram
Coming up, Liam visits with Deacon at Il Giardino and admits he can’t shake this ominous feeling about Hope and Thomas in Rome together.
It seems Liam isn’t the only one concerned, and Steffy has been worried Hope could derail all the progress Thomas has made. With Steffy standing by his side, Thomas tells Hope. “This trip is just about business, right?”
Meanwhile, Wyatt warns Liam that he has to do something, and he cannot let this trip happen, while Hope once again swears, “It’s just a business trip, nothing more.”
But once in Rome, Steffy watches and Hope rubs her brother’s arm, as Liam can be heard fearing, “It’s just a feeling, but something bad is going to happen in Rome. Will Hope cross the line with Thomas, or will Steffy make sure that doesn’t happen?
Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram