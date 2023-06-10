Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Matthew Atkinson’s hopes for the future just got a whole lot brighter. The Bold & Beautiful leading man announced on May 9 that he and girlfriend Brytnee Ratledge have gotten engaged.

Actually, Thomas’ portrayer didn’t just announce it, he shared a couple of romantic photos that illustrated just how happy the couple is. That kiss — swoon!

Right and left came the congratulations from friends like General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael) and castmates like on-screen mom Krista Allen (Taylor). “I love you both to the moon and back,” she exclaimed.

Atkinson said on Ratledge’s birthday in January, “She deserves all the love, the kind of real love that she shows everyone she meets. A light that deserves to be held high as to shine on the world.” Their engagement, he says, is “living, breathing proof of God’s faithfulness.”

If Ratledge looks familiar — besides from her new fiancé’s Instagram posts — it may be because she’s also an actor. You may have seen her on Lifetime in the thrillers Stalked By My Ex and The Au Pair Nightmare or on the series Dirty John and The Goldbergs.

