As Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Braylor’ War Catches Fire, Katherine Kelly Lang Draws a Line in the Sand: ‘Everybody Is Entitled to Their Opinions, But… ’
If it feels like we’ve been here before, that’s probably because we have! This time, though, we aren’t talking about Brooke and Taylor’s friendship unraveling on The Bold and the Beautiful as they get back feuding and fighting over Ridge.
The show posted a teaser video on Twitter at the beginning of the week with “Braylor” going at it and getting physical and it earned hundreds of replies from viewers. And in the world’s least shocking news, not all of it was kind. We aren’t, though, just talking about the fans throwing their hands up in the air of a return to the status quo of Brooke and Taylor’s bickering.
Because when it comes to social media, it seems all too easy for folks to get carried away, going after not just the storylines and the characters but their portrayers and the fans who are on the opposing “team.” This story, though, isn’t new to Katherine Kelly Lang, and neither are the reactions!
“Even though Brooke and Taylor are at odds,” the actress tweeted, “we should all be respectful of actors playing the parts and also the fans. I appreciate all the love, but would like to see more positivity instead of people ‘fighting.’ Everybody is entitled to their opinions but let’s keep it classy folks.”
— Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) June 7, 2023
And classy is what it stayed in the comments section as fans echoed the sentiment — even if a lot of folks still couldn’t get behind another Ridge go around! As Darlene put it in the replies, “Absolutely. I really hope this feud is short lived. I loved their friendship. What I don’t want is another go around of Ridge and Brooke!”
Still, “Bridge” does have their fans out there, and so long as we can all get along without attacking each other and name-calling, there’s room for everyone! Let’s just hope we get back to friendship both onscreen and off sooner, rather than later.
