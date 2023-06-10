Credit: Getty Images

Bold & Beautiful is keeping Krista Allen pretty busy these days as her alter-ego Taylor Hayes mixes it up on the front burner with the likes of Brooke, Ridge, and her onscreen children, Thomas and Steffy. But in between sessions of memorizing her many lines, the star has made time to start thinking about her Daytime Emmy dress… and she won’t be making the decision alone.

Of course, the Daytime Emmys have been postponed due to the ongoing writers’ strike, which Allen acknowledged would give her a little more time. Still, it’s vital to be prepared.

Allen turned to “Team Taylor”, aka, her fans on social media, for help in narrowing down her choices. The nominee revealed that she has been “getting so many dresses sent my way and it’s too hard to pick!”

The star elected to poll Bold & Beautiful viewers to get a sense of what type of gown they’d like to see her wearing on the big night, and asked, “What kind of style would y’all like to see me wear?”

The poll selections included, “Sparkly and fun,” “Chic and flowy,” “Classic and structured,” and, of course, “Sexy and fitted.” At the time of writing, “Sexy” was well out in front, with the majority of comments leaning that way as well.

I need some help picking my Emmy dress!

I’m getting so many dresses sent my way and it’s too hard to pick!

What kind of style would y’all like to see me wear?#BoldandBeautiful — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 6, 2023

While interacting with fans in the comments, Allen teased who her date for the ceremony may be this year… her son, Jake. She revealed he hopes to accompany her on the red carpet “if he’s in town.” So fun!

Hahaha from what I understand we have to buy our own tickets this year. 🥳

My son, Jake, is going to try to come with me if he’s in town. — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 6, 2023

Allen also promised to keep “Team Taylor” posted on her progress and said she would get the “lewks” together and “post once again once I narrow options.” We love that she’s keeping her fans involved every step of the way!

Thank you! I’m gonna get all the lewks together and then post again once I narrow options!

But I really do appreciate the help. I am not a dress up girl at all. I’m an “overalls no make up and ponytail” connoisseur.

😂 — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 6, 2023

Amid the many fashion suggestions in the comments, there were also the funnies. One Bold & Beautiful viewer issued a witty warning:

Wear armor just in case Nine Toe shows up. — David Haley (@DahaleyTx) June 6, 2023

While another suggested a fashion line she may want to stay away from:

You’ll look great in whatever you wear as long it isn’t from the ‘Hope for the Future’ collection. — Bruce Saucier (@BruceSaucier8) June 6, 2023

Come on! Taylor’s son Thomas designed those gowns! Give us your take in the comment section below.

Perhaps Allen can take find some inspiration in her onscreen daughter, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s, hottest red carpet looks as seen in the gallery below.