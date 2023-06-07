Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Being a parent is never easy, whether you’re on a soap or in real life. The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless’ Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) knows this all too well. Mother of three with husband Scott Bailey, Frantz has been through pregnancy complications, birth difficulties and health scares with the kids.

Thankfully the family has made it through everything life’s thrown at them, though now the actress has taken to social media to share an update on her second born, Lion. In this case, the poor boy’s body was rebelling against the one thing that was supposed to be helping make him better.

Frantz wrote on Instagram that her “poor baby Lion is having an allergic reaction to amoxicillin! He has hives all over his body! I have never seen anything like this! Docs put him on steroids! Poor baby!”

But this is when the best of what social media can be was made clear as a legion of empathetic parents weighed in to let her know they’ve been there, from the panic of entering their children’s room to see an allergic reaction like this, to nights spent in the ER trying to find out what was happening. It proved a place for folks to come together and share their experiences and hopefully help Frantz sleep a little easier at night.

Bold & Beautiful‘s original Ridge, Ronn Moss even weighed in with something a lot of folks may have been thinking, writing “Ahhh… that has to be like the chicken pox I remember very well back then! Poor kid.”

Hopefully, the allergic reaction isn’t quite as itchy as chicken pox, but hives can definitely drive you crazy! Though Frantz didn’t share what prompted the amoxicillin to begin with, we’re hoping that once little Lion got an antibiotic he wasn’t allergic too, he recovered quickly!

