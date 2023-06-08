Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), CBS screenshot

Those of us who have watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time probably weren’t too surprised by the events of this week. We could’ve predicted that Brooke wouldn’t cop to the way that she’d macked on Ridge but instead harp on Taylor playing matchmaker so that she could sew up a future with the dressmaker herself. (Kudos, though, Brooke, for being able to turn on the waterworks to sell that line of bull.) We also saw it coming a mile away that Taylor would end up the odd woman out; she always does. (Thomas seems to have inherited that loser gene.) We even imagined that, when the dust settled, we’d be left once again with Brooke and Ridge and some prattle about destiny. (As far as we can tell, “destiny” = “I’m too technically inept to download Tinder.”)

This is really fun!! Thank you @soapsdotcom for this fan-centered article!

As actors, we love bringing the audience drama and outrage and all the feels!

It’s equally fun when we get to see the reactions in real time from our loyal fanbase!

Y’all are everything- no matter what… https://t.co/CauGzW8zqq — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 6, 2023

And we could have lived with all of that, because whether it (once again) cast Brooke as an incredible hypocrite, undermined both her and Taylor’s sense of self-worth or inexplicably put philandering Ridge on a pedestal as some kind of irresistible Mr. Right — or all of the above — it was accompanied by some fun drama. What we can’t live with, however, is this feeling that we have now that almost all is said and done. This storyline is making a casualty of our interest, because at this point, we just kinda, well, don’t care what happens next.

If Ridge and Brooke get back together, ugh. He’s the jerk of all jerks, having flip-flopped between wives — a move that wasn’t cool when he did it in his playboy days and certainly isn’t now that he’s supposed to be older and wiser. And how absolutely pathetic does that make Brooke, that she thinks so little of herself that she’d take back a man who dumped her without even ever telling her why?

What about Taylor? We were so thrilled when she got off the merry-go-Ridge. She’s a smart person — she should make smart decisions. But if she’s still throwing herself at Ridge — or even pining for him — despite knowing that he thinks being a one-woman man means only being with one woman in any given scene, then she’s as pitiful as Brooke is hypocritical. On top of that, the speed with which Bold & Beautiful had the short-lived besties chuck their hard-won friendship speaks volumes about what the show thinks of women and the bonds they form.

Sadly that ended quickly — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) June 5, 2023

