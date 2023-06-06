Credit: CBS screenshot

Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor and Brooke threw down in the Forrester Creations office on yesterday’s episode and it was quite the confrontation. If you don’t believe us, just ask Ridge, who had to bust in and break up the melee. After the scenes aired, one of the actresses took to social media with kudos… and a question for fans.

From the moment Taylor and Brooke forged “the pact”, aka, “swearing off of Ridge” and “choosing themselves”, it was basically a race to see who would break it first. Brooke was the first to get up close and personal with their mutual ex-husband and never came clean to Taylor about that night in her living room. That said, she didn’t take the returning hero to bed or reunite with him… so she only colored outside the lines a teeny bit.

Taylor, while appearing to be completely pact-abiding, started eyeing men to set up her new bestie with, beginning with the younger Hollis. Brooke, while flattered, wasn’t feeling it, and later confided in her pal that she would like to be with a man she already knows. Watching Brooke and Deacon interact, Taylor had a lightbulb moment and decided that Hope’s parents would be a rematch made in heaven. Releasing her inner cupid, Taylor began coaxing Deacon, newly single with his nine-toed beauty behind bars, to call up the blonde and make his pitch.

Only Taylor knows her true motivation for pushing other men in Brooke’s direction, but more than one person suspected that she had an agenda beyond wanting to see her BFF happy. Brooke was one of those people. And lo and behold, when she tracked Taylor down (where else?) in Ridge’s office, what she heard only cemented her suspicions — Taylor was making a play for The Dressmaker.

The confrontation that ensued after Ridge left the office was next level. In fact, it’s a wonder everyone in the building didn’t come running to see what was going on (calling Charlie!) — Brooke became hysterical as she leaned into her emotions surrounding Taylor’s “betrayal” and things devolved into a shoving match when Taylor grabbed her arm and tried to stop her from leaving.

Enter Ridge, who took hold of a flailing Brooke and bellowed, “What’s going on here?” as though he hadn’t witnessed just such a scene dozens of times before. Taylor rolled her eyes and said Brooke was being dramatic and Brooke declared that Taylor had betrayed her.

Yup, the friendship and the pact are well and truly over… and Krista Allen, for one, wants to know how fans feel about it.

Allen gave co-star Katherine Kelly Lang, who was “freaking brilliant” in “those scenes today” a shout-out on her Twitter account. She also gave us a glimpse as to what it was like to be on that set during filming, “I felt that anger in muhhh bonezzz!” If we’re being honest, we did too!

The beauty then asked viewers to cast a vote to indicate how they feel about the “Braylor” friendship grinding to a halt. See it below:

How freaking brilliant was KKL today in those scenes today!! 👑

I felt that anger in muhhhh bonezzz!

Dayyyyum!

Are y’all happy the bestie pact is DONE?#BoldandBeautiful — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 5, 2023

What did you think of the fight scenes? Were you loving the drama, like us? Let us know in the comment section.

