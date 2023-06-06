As the Son of Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell Turns 1, Take a Look Back at His First Year of Life in Aww-somely Sweet Pictures
On June 6, 2022, the son of Tanner Novlan and Kayla Ewell had had enough waiting. Although Jones Douglas wasn’t due for another seven weeks, he chose that day to make his debut. And his family couldn’t have been more ecstatic — including older sibling Poppy Marie, who turns 4 in July. “She tells everyone on the street, even dogs, that she’s a big sister,” Mom said with a laugh. “She’s really excited about it.”
On this joyous occasion for the Bold & Beautiful couple — Novlan is, of course, Finn, and Ewell was Caitlin — join Soaps.com not only in wishing them and the kids the most festive of days but also in taking a look back at Jones’ life in pictures.
View this post on Instagram
‘Our Lil’ Man Couldn’t Wait to Join Us’
Shortly after Jones’ premature arrival, Dad took to Instagram to report that baby and mother were both doing great. The newborn weighed in at just three lbs., nine oz.
View this post on Instagram
Sleep? What’s Sleep?
As any parent of an infant can tell ya, a full night’s sleep is a thing of the past for a while. But Novlan was, as anyone would be, “so happy to have our lil’ man home.” And that hair — wow!
View this post on Instagram
Smiles for Miles
With “Dad on duty,” the kids enjoyed a “lazy Sunday.” We can only hope that at some point, Novlan got them to both take a nap so that maybe he could make a few ZZZs himself.
View this post on Instagram
Truly Magical
At nine months old, Jones made his first trip to Disney with the family — and was already able to walk the walk. What’s more, Novlan noted, there were “no meltdowns” all day.
View this post on Instagram
