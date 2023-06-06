‘Receipts’ Don’t Lie: Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke Gets Called On the Carpet After Scaling New Heights of Hypocrisy
No two ways about it: Bold & Beautiful had Taylor break the pact that she made with Brooke. The thing is, unbeknownst to Taylor, the pact was broken well before she pushed Deacon to pursue his ex while she pursued her own ex Ridge anew. So when Brooke attacked her BFF, calling her a backstabbing traitor, viewers couldn’t contain their disbelief.
One fan even put together a hilarious clip package that cut between Brooke’s high and mighty rant and the multiple times she shattered her agreement with Taylor. The secret kiss with Ridge… the “hello” in a barely-there number from Brooke’s Bedroom… the jokey discussion about keeping Taylor in the dark. Watch it below, then see if you can listen to Brooke holler, “I have never felt more betrayed in my life!” without shuddering at the magnitude of her hypocrisy.
That, or busting out laughing.
Krista Allen, for one, was as amused as we were. “Oooh,” she tweeted, adding cartwheels for impact. “Receipts!
“For Taylor, this pact was always about being honest and transparent across the board — no matter what,” she added. “It was never about having [waffling] feelings” for the husband who, let’s be real, doesn’t really deserve either woman.
As the Team Taylor member put it, “Oh please, Brooke, stop with all that feigning of being upset. Plus, who’s lied and is the backstabbing traitor? Let’s take a look.”
