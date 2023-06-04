Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Daytime fans were devastated when the news came out that General Hospital and Days of Our Lives star Tyler Christopher had been arrested for alleged public intoxication last week in an airport. The actor has made no secret of his struggle with alcohol over the years, though recently he’d seemed to be well along the road to recovery. Still, recovery is almost never a straight line and from time to time that line can even seem to go backwards a bit.

That’s something The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Sean Kanan echoed when he tweeted about his friend’s struggles. Though Kanan’s now playing Deacon, he and Christopher were once both on General Hospital back in the day as AJ and Nikolas, respectively.

“Wishing my friend Tyler Christopher all the best,” Kanan wrote. “The road to sobriety is often full of twists and turns and occasionally there are slips and falls. Please send him your support and strength. He’s a good guy.”

And the fans answered in droves.

There were thoughts, prayers and good vibes aplenty, of course, but perhaps even more remarkable was how many fans answered with compassion and understanding. Addiction can strike anyone and recovering from it is an ongoing battle and a never-ending process of healing.

But through it all, there was also still hope. Hope that someday Christopher will be in a place where he could return to our screens once more and hope that in the end, he’ll make through his roads twists and turns and emerge triumphant.

