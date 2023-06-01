Credit: CBS (2)

Ever since he returned to Los Angeles, it’s been pretty clear that Bold & Beautiful‘s Deacon still carries a torch for his favorite ex, Brooke. Sure, he got distracted by that whole Sheila thing — and she could definitely prove to be a problem down the line — but like so many men before him, Deacon has found Brooke a tough act to follow, let alone forget.

Now, it looks as if he’s finally going to get his show, thanks in part to Taylor. Now, if we’re being completely honest, we’d kinda love to see Taylor and Deacon be the ones who get together. (Look up the word “chemistry” in the dictionary, and you’ll find a picture of portrayers Sean Kanan and Krista Allen giving off major sparks every time they share a scene.)

But the heart wants what the heart wants, and Deacon’s heart has long wanted Brooke. “For a while, the way Deacon talked about Brooke changed,” reflects Kanan. “He said, sort of wistfully, ‘That ship has sailed.’ He even gave Hollis the OK to ask her out!”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Il Giardino’s busboy-turned-owner was over the blonde. “Maybe part of that was because he knew at the time that he was keeping this big Sheila secret. He might have been protecting himself, knowing that if Brooke and Hope found out about his connection to Sheila, he’d lose everything, including any trust that had been rebuilt between them over the past year or two.”

That said, the actor believes that “Deacon will always love Brooke. How can he not? They created Hope together. They shared something special. Yes, they hurt people they both love, but that was in the past.”

Could there be a future for the pair… especially now that Deacon has laid his cards on the table and, with a little prompting from Taylor, asked Brooke to come back to him? “Hey, that’s something I think Deacon has always wanted,” admits Kanan. “It’s what he’s been waiting for.”

But with everyone at Forrester Creations talking about the upcoming trip to Rome — and suggesting that it would be the perfect spot for Ridge and Brooke to reunite (yet again) — does Deacon really stand a chance? “Ridge has always been the biggest obstacle between them,” sighs Kanan. “But how many times is she going to let him do her wrong?”

