Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Warns Fans That Taylor’s About to Start Sounding Very Different
Get ready Bold & Beautiful fans, because Krista Allen has some Taylor news for us that may change the way we see her. Actually, we guess we mean that it may change the way we hear her! And if there’s one thing Taylor really wants right now, it’s to be heard, whether that’s sparring over Hope with (soon-to-be-ex?) bestie Brooke or egging Deacon on to try for Hope’s mom once more.
But with one quick “Heads up!” on Twitter, Allen let us know that it’s about to be a bit harder for Taylor to make herself heard for a bit!
It sounds like a bout of strep throat put the actress out of commission for a bit last month, but Allen got right back out there once she wasn’t contagious. But while it was safe to work, that doesn’t mean she’d been given enough time to fully heal her throat.
“I worked with a very sore and raspy throat/voice for many episodes,” Allen tweeted. “Might start today. I’m just letting y’all know now, so no one worries. I’m better — but it lasts for weeeeeeeks. Xo, Squeaky.”
Though Squeaky, er, Allen put out the warning for the June 1 episode, Taylor didn’t sound all that bad that day. But once it starts, brace yourselves because it’s going to keep getting worse! “Never got to rest my voice,” she added in the replies with a laugh, “so it just got worse and worse.”
Heads Up!
I had strep last month, then once I wasn’t contagious I worked with a very sore and raspy throat/voice for many episodes.
Might start today.
I’m just letting y’all know now, so no one worries.
I’m better -But, it lasts for weeeeeeeks.
Xo,
Squeaky #BoldandBeautiful
— Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 1, 2023
How bad did it get? “Y’all will for sure notice it,” she replied to another fan, then noted that “It gets pretty bad! From high squeak to low squeak to even sounding like Ridge!”
OK, honestly, about all that did was make us super curious to hear this — especially if we’ll be getting Ridge and Taylor in a scene together to compare and contrast!
In all seriousness, though, we’re glad that Allen’s made a full recovery and applaud her dedication to pushing through Taylor’s scenes, squeaky voice or not. We guess it’s like they always say: The show must go on!
Taylor and Ridge may sound alike for a bit but that doesn’t mean they’re any good for each other — as you can see in our photo gallery of their love story!