Bold & Beautiful Hunk In the Running to Be the Big Screen’s Next Superman
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Thomas Forrester?! Rumor has it that Pierson Fodé, who played Ridge and Taylor’s oldest on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2015 to 2018, is in the running to be Jonathan and Martha Kent’s super son in the in-development Superman: Legacy. (Or would that be “in the flying”?)
Sources told Variety that Fodé submitted an audition tape to DC Studios honcho and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn — who was impressed with what he saw. Dark-haired six-foot-three dreamboat Fodé included footage of his own small-town farm boy upbringing in Moses Lake, Wash., making him a fit for more than just the iconic spandex suit.
Fodé wouldn’t be the first to make the move from daytime to Metropolis. Brandon Routh nabbed the sought-after role in 2006’s Superman Returns after playing One Life to Live’s Seth from 2001 to 2002. He was even lauded as being a great throwback to the unforgettable Christopher Reeve — who, of course, got his start on Love of Life as Ben Harper from 1974-1976. And, more recently, The Young and the Restless’ Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) has donned Supergirl’s cape for DC’s highly anticipated summer blockbuster, The Flash — in theaters June 16.
Superman has to be “somebody who you want to give a hug,” Gunn said to Variety of his search for the perfect Supes. While B&B’s Thomas hasn’t always inspired those kinds of warm fuzzies, soap fans can certainly hope Fodé is still suited (heh) for the part.
Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters in 2025.
