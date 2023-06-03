Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Reaches Out to Fans: ‘I’ve Been Meaning to Post Something About This for a While’
Soap fans are used to evil twins and imposters and so on — on our shows. In real life, though? Not so much. So Scott Clifton thought it best to address head-on an issue that had arisen, lest anyone be suckered by a con artist.
Credit: CBS (3)
“I’ve been meaning to post something about this for a while now,” Instagrammed the Bold & Beautiful leading man, “and the problem seems to be getting worse. So just as a general PSA, I’ve gotten dozens if not hundreds of messages from you guys asking about certain accounts that are claiming to be either me or someone who represents me wanting something from them.”
Spoiler alert: “It’s not me,” said Liam’s portrayer. “There’s an increasing imposter problem. Lots of people, especially on Instagram, are pretending to be somebody else and reach out to that person’s fans or followers.
“The way that you know it’s me,” he added, “is check my handle” — cliftoncam with a blue checkmark. “If it’s not that, it’s not me.” Plus, “I’ll never like seek you out and ask you for something.”
So if you happen to run into a fake account, “feel free to block and report,” said the actor. “That’s what I do every time I come across one of those accounts, and I’m sorry for the hassle.”
