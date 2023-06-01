As the Wheels Come Off the ‘Braylor’ Bus, Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Hints at What ‘ShadyTay’ Has in Store
Get ready, Bold & Beautiful fans, because things are about to get juicy. So previews Krista Allen, whose Taylor has been pulling a few strings in order to make her vision for the future become a reality. And it all starts with the Brooke/Taylor friendship going down quicker than a punctured balloon.
Let’s face it: Nobody really thought ‘Braylor’ was going to last more than a few months, right? Sure, the idea of Brooke and Taylor putting aside their Ridge-related differences in order to forge a brighter future for themselves and their offspring was a lovely dream. But we all knew that lurking just beneath their giggle-fueled lunches was the kind of long-standing distrust that couldn’t easily be overcome.
Credit: CBS screenshot
Trouble quickly bubbled to the surface, what with Brooke having flirted with Ridge while half-dressed and Taylor swinging by the guy’s office with leftover pizza and ego-stroking compliments. (“I still think you are the sexiest and most fascinating man I’ve ever met,” she all but cooed.)
So when a fan suggested “the Braylor contract is now null and void,” Allen cheekily responded, “Yesss! ShadyTay is gonna come out to play!”
Yessss! 🫡
ShadyTay is gonna come out to play! #BoldandBeautiful https://t.co/rXvuIq9yy7
— Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) May 30, 2023
Which is fine with the actress, who not long ago shared her thoughts about the unconventional friendship between Ridge’s ex-wives. “God knows Taylor needs a friend, but is Brooke really the right person to fill that role?” she laughed. “The two of them dumping Ridge and declaring their independence was a long time in coming, but it also felt like the kind of thing which couldn’t last. They’ve loved this guy for most of their adult lives. It’s not like they can just turn that off!”
And while some may not expect the world-renowned psychiatrist to play dirty, it’s not as if she’s a saint. “She’s got a past,” reminds Allen. “And I think fans are okay with her maybe doing what it takes to level the playing field, which is how she sees it. A lot of the Taylor/Ridge fans think she’s gotten the short end of the stick, and they’re ready to see her fight for her own happiness.”
What if all this time, Taylor has been Ridge’s true destiny? The gallery below proves that just might be the case!