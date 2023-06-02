Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), CBS screenshot

Since The Bold and the Beautiful has the terrible habit of playing one and/or at most two storylines at a time, characters can vanish for long stretches. Or at least they can vanish in so far as we never see them unless they are talking about the one and/or two storylines that are being played. But that builds into the show a delicious possibility: What if these characters’ lives are still going on… and going in wild, unexpected directions that, once revealed, will turn everything upside-down? Consider the possibilities…

Liam’s Being Helpful — Too Helpful?

Nobody’s exactly clamoring for the return of Felony Flo. But we nonetheless have to wonder, how is she filling her days? Her engagement to Wyatt has gone on for so long, she has to have started to think that maybe they are never getting married. Enter Liam, his relationship with Hope strained at best. When he’s off screen, perhaps he’s lending Flo a shoulder to cry on, reassuring her that his brother loves her. And perhaps he’s pointing out all the things that Wyatt must adore about her… and noticing them himself. And perhaps one day, he wants so much to cheer up Flo that oops… he kisses her, in so doing sending Hope careening right into Thomas’ arms!

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Carter’s Exploring His Options

Like a broken record, Bill says one thing and one thing only: He wants Katie back. Carter has already started to worry that eventually, Bill is going to get what he wants. So perhaps, despite how devoted he is to Katie, he is contemplating a future without her… one that includes the old flame with whom he’s been in contact on the DL: Zoe. Their relationship was a disaster and a half, true. But some time has passed, some lessons have been learned. Perhaps now that apologies have been made, the exes are wondering more about what could have been — so much so that Zoe surprises Carter by returning to L.A. to present him with a very viable, very appealing option.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Sheila’s Recruiting Reinforcements

Since being thrown in the slammer for Lance’s murder, Sheila’s screen time has dwindled. But we doubt that goals have changed: She wants love, by any means necessary. Since her visitors are few and far between, she may be making the best of her situation by forging a friendship with a fellow inmate — we’ll call her Candi. They bond over their dire predicaments and the unfairness of their incarceration, and wish that they had known each other on the outside. “We will know each other on the outside,” Sheila promises. Finally, she remembers what she told Deacon — that she has access to a fortune (OK) — and buys both her and Candi Get Out of Jail Free cards. Once sprung, Sheila helps Candi fake references as a nanny and gets her pal hired by Steffy and Finn. Ta-da! Instant access to Hayes when Mom and Dad aren’t around!

Credit: CBS screenshot

Donna’s Double Life

When we see Eric and Donna, they are as happy as can be. But what about when we don’t see them? For all we know, Donna is fighting what she thinks is a terminal illness. And rather than leave Eric to watch another sweetheart slip away, she hatches a plan with her doctor — Vincent Irizarry’s Jordan! — to pretend that they have fallen in love. This, Donna thinks, will be less painful for Eric than watching her die. Only in the end, she survives. And although she races to Eric to tell him the good news, there’s bad news, too: By this time, her make-believe feelings for Jordan have become real.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Forrester Creations Is Going Down

Imagine you’re Zende, and you’ve been told that your designs just aren’t cutting it, that the only person who could possibly save Hope For the Future is Thomas, Thomas, Thomas. Do you lick your wounds and curl up in the corner with a pint of ice cream? Or do you say to yourself, “The hell with this! My parents are rich!” and have Tony and Kristen pony up the seed money to start your own fashion line? We’re betting you’d do the latter, and if Zende does the same, he could hijack the upcoming Hope For the Future line by sending his models down the runway wearing Planet Z Couture.

Credit: CBS screenshot

Review the relationship status of all the couples on Bold & Beautiful in the below photo gallery.