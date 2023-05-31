Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

We’re going to chalk this up to something that’s been a long time coming. A really long time! Though The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas started out as a fairly typical teenager, by the time his sister Phoebe died, Ridge’s firstborn had taken a troublesome turn. And it’s a path he’s been on for so long, we seriously doubted he’d ever turn back.

Arson, explosives, faked text messages, fights — Thomas has been problematic for almost as long as we can remember. He goes through ebbs and flows over the years (boinkberry Thomas was a liar but wasn’t too terrible) but it’s been clear for ages that he’s been more than a little unstable. That brain surgery seemed to help a bit, but even after that, he was still kind of a jerk.

But lately, the show’s done something truly bold and, if we think about it, kind of beautiful — they’ve allowed Thomas to grow into a better man. He’s been patient, professional and understanding. He’s forgiving when folks badmouth him and realizes that he’s done some horrible things. It makes sense that they may have trouble trusting him.

And, perhaps most telling, he’s been respectful of Hope’s boundaries and her relationship with Liam. She, on the other hand…

Still, if this sticks, Thomas could go from troublemaker and occasional sociopath to the show’s next leading man, taking the reins from his own father. In fact, he could be better than Ridge, because at this point, Thomas has faced down and overcome his demons. His dad, on the other hand, well… Do any of us truly believe he’ll stop bouncing between women and leading them on?

We didn’t think so.

So kudos to the show if they pull this off and finally make one of Bold & Beautiful‘s most vital legacy characters into a viable, appealing man. He’s been overdue for some character growth for a long time.

Let’s just hope that he can hold onto that now that Hope’s begun admitting her feelings. Because knowing Steffy, Brooke, Taylor and Liam, things are about to get really bumpy and Thomas may need all his patience and understanding to navigate the storm that’s brewing between his and Hope’s families!

