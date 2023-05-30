Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Don’t look now, Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor, but your agenda is showing… at least when you linger after lunch at Il Giardino’s. It couldn’t be more obvious why the World-Renowned Psychiatrist is pushing Deacon to pursue Brooke, but recent scenes left us feeling that Taylor is unable to see the forest for the trees… and a little concerned about where it all might lead.

It was Brooke herself who gave Taylor a “lightbulb” moment over lunch when she casually explained that she wasn’t interested in Hollis, given that he was too young — no, she’d like to be with someone whom she already knows and who she has been with before. While many of us question the thinking there, nonetheless, it put the situation into focus.

How convenient, then, that Brooke’s ex-husband Deacon popped up right after she uttered those words, leaving Taylor to simply put two and two together. She’d encourage the upwardly mobile proprietor to woo Brooke, allegedly so that her new bestie would find happiness… but this would also leave the field wide-open for her to pursue a reunion with Ridge.

Taylor spent the next visit to the restaurant playing cupid, first prodding Brooke to acknowledge that Sharpe was now L.A.’s most eligible bachelor and going on about how amazing he is, and then, after the blonde had left, pressuring Deacon to follow up on a future with the mother of his daughter… like, yesterday.



The savvy restaurateur and former con artist was quick to cop on to Taylor’s agenda and call her on it. While Taylor didn’t admit to wanting Ridge for herself (yet) and repeatedly reminded Deacon that she and Brooke had a pact and had sworn off their mutual ex, anyone who’s watched a soap opera before can see that the treaty is on shaky ground indeed.

What no one (but us, of course) seems to be questioning is, if Taylor thinks Deacon is so damn terrific… why doesn’t she want him for herself?! Here’s where the forest and the trees come in, folks. She’s so consumed with the idea of reconciling with the father of her children that she can’t even see other possibilities. So, of course, she’ll keep trying to get Deacon and Brooke to hook up.

However, given that Brooke and Ridge appear to reunite in Italy, during Bold & Beautiful’s upcoming remote in Rome, we can assume that Taylor’s plan is pretty much a non-starter. We ask, then, is it possible that when Doc realizes Ridge is off the menu, she’ll end up commiserating over pizza with Deacon and perhaps wake up and smell what he’s cooking? After all, no one has been singing his praises higher these days. What’s not to love? Or fall in love with?

Yup, we can totally see Tay and Deacon falling for one another as a sort of boomerang effect should her agenda where Brooke’s concerned fail… but that romance would be tainted from the outset with the hint of danger. Okay, not just a hint. Full-on, shaking-in-your-boots danger. Why?

Consider the collect call Deacon got while Taylor was sitting at the bar chatting him up. The one he refused. It was from Sheila Carter. His jailbird sweetheart and the very last person whose man you’d want to be stealing.



If there’s one thing you can be sure of on Bold & Beautiful it’s that Sheila will always make her comeback as promised. And if Deacon’s dating Taylor, she will be directly in the murderess’ crosshairs. We can’t imagine a more chilling scenario.

Do you think Taylor’s plan to set up Deacon and Brooke will ultimately prove fruitless? Should Taylor move on from Ridge and date Deacon herself? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Find out which other men Brooke and Taylor have in common in the photo gallery below.