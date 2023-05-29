Credit: CBS screenshot (2)

Somebody cue up Whitesnake, because “Here We Go Again”! The week of May 29 on The Bold and the Beautiful starts off with Taylor offering words of wisdom to Deacon… which may just pave the way for her to reunite for the gazillionth time with Ridge. May — ha!

A day later, Brooke demands that her bestie back all the way off. However far Taylor has pushed it, it’s been a step too far. Maybe even several steps too far! And, in Brooke’s eyes, Taylor has broken the sis code.



But that’s just the appetizer course for what is to come. By midweek on The Young and the Restless’ sister show — and we’re quoting the spoilers here — Taylor shows her true colors. So what? Has the soap decided that the heroine isn’t a heroine after all — after all these years?

Credit: CBS

Whatever the intention of the twist, on June 1, Taylor doubles down on whatever she’s up to, going so far as to break her word — presumably to her bestie. That leads up to June 2, at which point Brooke gets an eyeful that shocks her — and it takes a lot to shock Brooke!

Not sure why the show would lather, rinse, repeat the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor triangle, thus demolishing the women’s hard-won friendship and ignoring other possibilities (like a Taylor/Deacon romance). But it sure looks like that’s the direction in which we are speeding.

Are you looking forward to seeing this triangle reheated, or would you prefer to see the soap shake things up? On your way to the comments, review Taylor and Ridge’s heartbreaking history in the below photo gallery.