In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for May 29 – June 2, is Brooke and Taylor’s friendship over? Read on and watch the preview below.

After Ridge bounced back and forth between Brooke and Taylor like a ping pong ball, both ladies told Ridge they were tired of playing this game with him and had chosen themselves over him! The two quickly became fast friends, bonding over the years the let Ridge play them back and forth. However, with Ridge, who temporarily took time away from L.A., is back in town, along with his and Brooke’s son R.J., and things may be fracturing between the besties. Especially since Brooke has become concerned that Hope is developing feelings for Thomas!

Coming up. Taylor proclaims to Deacon that she will always love Ridge, just like he will always love Brooke. Deacon notes Taylor was trying to get him and Brooke together so she has a clear path to Ridge. She simply shrugs her shoulders. Is Taylor really about to make a play for Ridge again, breaking her and Brooke’s bestie bond?

Later Deacon speaks to Brooke and tells her that she knows how he feels about her. She isn’t sure where he’s going with this. He professes his love for her and begs her to come back to him. Will she give things another shot with Deacon, or is she fated to be with Ridge?

