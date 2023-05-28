Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Laments the Epic Battle That, Alas, Wasn’t Allowed to Happen
The trip to Rome may be over and filming finished, but the on-screen action is yet to come to The Bold and the Beautiful. We have, though, been getting a few surprises both on and off-screen, from Brooke and Ridge’s reunion (that should go over well seeing as how it just came up when Taylor was grilling her bestie over what secrets she’s keeping…) to Ian Buchanan’s run-in with Katherine Kelly Lang.
With that said, we’re never opposed to more surprises — like finding out that two of our favorite actors were thisclose to duking it out in grand fashion! That little tidbit came from Scott Clifton (Liam), courtesy of an Instagram post, chock-full of some amazing touristy photos of the Colosseum.
“Only touristy thing I got to do,” Clifton noted, “but having the privilege of taking the tour after hours, when the arena is so quiet you can hear a pin drop — that was really something.”
Flip through the photos to see some gorgeous shots, along with the rest of the Bold & Beautiful family all taking it in — plus Colosseum cats! (If they aren’t a thing, they should be.)
But the kicker was that Clifton “kept asking if they’d let me and Lawrence Saint-Victor do battle, but apparently that’s frowned upon nowadays.”
Darn! As Saint-Victor himself added, “It would’ve been epic!!” Although, no offense to Clifton, but if we’re going to be honest, it’s probably for the best for him. Has he seen the arms on Saint-Victor?! He should, they’re in one of his photos!
Also, of particular notice is when Clifton shared his post, eliciting a sympathetic reply from Annika Noelle (Hope), asking, “Jet lag for you too, eh?”
“Yup,” he replied, “Woke up at 4.”
Well, maybe if someone had let him tire himself out in the Colosseum, Clifton would have had a better chance of getting some sleep once he got back to the states! Ah well, if wishes were horses… Still, it’s probably for the best, we’re pretty sure Liam’s going to have no shortage of fights on his hands for the foreseeable future!
