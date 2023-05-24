1 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Amanda Woodward (1993-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Hard-as-nails advertising executive Amanda was brought into the mix in an attempt to boost the show’s ratings, which it did. Though Locklear reprised the role in the 2009 reboot, the series was cancelled after one season.</p>

2 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Jake Hanson (1992-1997)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Way before bad-boy biker Jake rode into the apartment complex on his motorcycle, Show got his start in the business on soaps and played Rick Hyde on <em>Ryan’s Hope</em> for three years. And much like his <em>Melrose Place</em> persona, the actor owned a motorcycle as well.</p>

3 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Dr. Michael Mancini (1992-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Doctor love may have had his fair share of women in the original series but when Calabro returned to take part in the reboot, Michael was married with a young son. The actor is also a father of three and appeared in daytime during a brief one-episode stint as a punk on <em>Guiding Light</em> in 1986.</p>

4 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Jane Andrews Mancini (1992-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Jane was one of the original tenants of Melrose Place but upon her return in the reboot it was revealed that the fashion designer was the new owner, having inherited the building after her sister Sydney had been murdered. And you may have seen Bissett and castmate Jack Wagner (Peter Burns) star in <em>The Wedding March</em> films for Hallmark.</p>

5 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Matt Fielding (1992-1997)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A friend to many, sadly, Matt was often the victim of homophobic acts and his death via a car accident crushed those who loved the social worker. In the real world, Savant and his castmate Laura Leighton (below) married in 1998 and share two children.</p>

6 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Sydney Andrews (1993-1997)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A Jill of all trades (art dealer, prostitute, stripper, waitress, shall we go on?), Sydney blackmailed her sister Jane’s husband Michael into marrying her. And though she was killed off when Leighton left the original series, Sydney resurfaced alive and as the owner of Melrose Place in the reboot, having faked her death with help from Michael, only to be murdered for real. In fact, many lashed out over the 2.0 series killing off the original bad girl.</p>

7 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Rhonda Blair (1992-1993)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A dancer/fitness instructor, Rhonda was one of the original tenants at the complex and Matt’s BFF. As for Williams, she landed a role on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> playing Eli’s mom, Valerie, and still appears from time to time.</p>

8 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Alison Parker (1992-1997)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> One of Amanda’s rivals at D&D Advertising, Alison will always be remembered for her on-again/off-again relationship with Billy Campbell, as well as her tumultuous one with Jake. Fans were heartbroken when she left California for Georgia but received quite the treat when Thorne-Smith turned up on <em>Ally McBeal</em> in a new role as Georgia. Way to pay homage, FOX!</p>

9 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Billy Campbell (1992-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The writer with the boy-next-door looks started out dating Amanda but ended up falling for his roommate Alison. In real-life, Shue played professional soccer back in the 90s and is the younger brother of actress Elisabeth Shue.</p>

10 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Dr. Kimberly Shaw (1992-1997)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Dr. Shaw graduated to Dr. Mancini after the villainess had an affair with Michael and later married him following his divorce from Jane. Though the actress made a name for herself in primetime, before <em>Melrose Place</em>, she took daytime by storm with roles on <em>The Edge of Night</em> (Liz), <em>Another World</em> (Tanya), and <em>One Life to Live</em> (Kate).</p>

11 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Jo Reynolds (1992-1996)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The take-no-bull photographer left behind a string of abusive relationships before falling, marrying and having two children with Jake. Zuniga reprised her character for two episodes in the reboot when Jo was assigned as the photog for Riley’s photoshoot.</p>

12 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Dr. Peter Burns (1994-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The good doc once tried to have Amanda killed on the operating table after she learned that he’d drugged her in order to have her removed from D&D, which he and some other doctors purchased. Through much more drama, Amanda not only forgave Peter but married him. As for Wagner, well, he needs no introduction when it comes to soaps, having had roles on <em>General Hospital</em> (Frisco), <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> (Nick), <em>Sunset Beach</em> (Jacques) and <em>Santa Barbara</em> (Warren).</p>

13 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Kyle McBride (1993-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The former marine turned restaurant/club owner moved into the complex as a married man to Taylor and left as a twice divorced man after his marriage to Amanda went south. Prior to Kyle’s introduction in Season 5, Estes appeared as construction worker Sam Tower in Seasons 1 and 2, and began his acting career playing Glenn Gallagher on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>.</p>

14 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Taylor McBride (1996-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The restaurant/club owner arrived in town with her husband Kyle — and a secret… She was the younger sister of Peter’s deceased wife. Though Peter hadn’t recognized her, once the truth was revealed, they had an affair, which led to their divorces from Amanda and Kyle. Rinna played <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Billie on and off for 26 years and even turned up in the soap’s spinoff <em>Beyond Salem</em> — plus, she starred as one of <em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em> for nine seasons.</p>

15 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Megan Lewis (1996-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Kimberly brought Megan on the scene and hired the hooker to keep her husband Michael satisfied during a time when she couldn’t sleep with him but never banked on them falling for each other. Rutherford was another castmate who got her start on soaps, having played Michelle on <em>Loving</em> and Sam on <em>Generations</em>.</p>

16 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Jennifer Mancini (1997-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Bartender and younger sister to Michael, Jennifer was a thorn in Amanda’s side — and in Kyle’s when it was revealed they’d had an affair. However, it was Billy who ultimately stole her heart.</p>

17 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Lexi Sterling (1997-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The interior designer and former owner of the apartment complex struggled with her feelings for Peter and Kyle’s brother Ryan and like many, Lexi had an attraction to Michael. However, her portrayer, Luner, will always be remembered by daytime fans for playing Liza on <em>All My Children</em>.</p>

18 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Samantha Reilly (1996-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Jane gained a new roommate in Samantha, an artist from Maryland, who once fought with Craig Field over her painting of the complex, 4616 Melrose Place. Though Langton turned up in numerous projects over the years, viewers won’t likely forget the chemistry she shared with Keanu Reeves in the 2000 film <em>The Replacements</em>.</p>

19 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Richard Hart (1995-1996)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The designer turned rapist met his match when he sexually assaulted Jane and was later attacked by her sister Sydney, who beat him with a shovel. Though the women thought Richard was dead, he dug his way out of a shallow grave only to be killed for real by the police. But in daytime, Muldoon created the role of Austin on <em>Days of Our Lives, </em>who, when later played by Austin Peck, had been raped by Sami.</p>

20 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Craig Field (1996-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The unlucky-in-love advertising exec once had a thing for Amanda and led her estranged husband Peter to believe she had slept with him. Though this ended their marriage for good, and Amanda later slept with Craig for real, she didn’t want anything more from him. Sadly, it wasn’t long after the character was made to believe his true love Sydney had died in a car accident when he committed suicide.</p>

21 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Eve Cleary (1998-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The singer spent almost 20 years in prison after a boy died as a result of Eve pushing him off the bleachers, which in turn saved her old friend Amanda from being sexually assaulted. And, of course, Sofer is known to daytime fans for her roles on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> (Quinn), <em>General Hospital</em> (Lois), <em>Loving</em> (Amelia), and <em>Another World</em> (Joyce).</p>

22 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Brett Cooper (1993-1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The surgeon, known to the complex roomies as Coop, first played the role of Charles Reynolds during Season 1 before returning to the series as Brett in Seasons 6 and 7. As for Ashby, who once played Cameron on <em>Young & Restless</em>, he has been married to his former CBS daytime castmate Susan Walters (Diane) since 1986 and appeared on <em>Loving</em> (Curtis) and <em>Days of Our Lives</em> (Paul). Speaking of Walters… </p>

23 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Christine Denton/Tiffany Hart (1998)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A former marine, Christine served with and was involved with Kyle during the Gulf War, where she died during an enemy attack. Though the actress later appeared as Tiffany, hired to pose as Christine, as a way to come between Kyle and Amanda, she was revealed to be an imposter. Walters landed her first role in 1983 on <em>Loving</em> (Lorna), where she met Linden Ashby, before stepping into the part of Diane on <em>Young & Restless</em> in 2001, a role she still plays.</p>

24 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Ryan McBride (1998-1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Kyle’s estranged brother vowed never to remarry after losing his wife in a car accident. And though Ryan, a single father, broke off three engagements, he ended up finding love again and married Megan.</p>

25 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Terry O’Brien (1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Ryan’s sister-in-law blamed him for her sister’s death and fought with him over his daughter Sarah. Though Terry and Ryan appeared to work through their issues, she later kidnapped Sarah and ended up crashing into a telephone pole. Luckily, both survived.</p>

26 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Bobby Parezi (1995-1996)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A bit of a tortured soul, Bobby was the brother of Amanda’s first husband Jack, as well as a member of the notorious Parezi family, and ended up falling to his death out a window during an attack on lawyer Alicia Barnett. Incidentally, Enos played another Bobby when he appeared on <em>Young & Restless</em> as strip club owner Bobby Marsino and went on to play an Elvis impersonator named Roger on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>.</p>

27 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Brandi Carson (1996)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> Peter and Michael were judges in the Miss Health and Fitness beauty pageant, and with the help of her mother, as a way to win, Brandi successfully seduced Michael but only came in second place. With over 100 credits to her name, Richards broke into daytime in 2019 as Shauna on <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>and was one of <em>The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em> for three seasons</p>

28 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Tony Marlin (1999)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> A bit of a player, the married man blackmailed Amanda into signing with her agency if she hooked him up with Eve. However, when that didn’t work, Lexi lured Tony away from Amanda and agreed to sex in exchange for his business. However, he overdosed on performance-enhancing pills and was unable to fulfill their agreement.</p>

29 / 30 <p><strong>Played:</strong> Jess Hanson (1995)<br /> <strong>Related facts:</strong> The estranged brother of Jake, not only did Jess have a relationship with his bro’s girl Jo, he arranged to have his bar Shooters robbed and his brother shot and killed, but Jake survived the madness. Their toxic relationship didn’t stop there and after Jake found out Jess beat Jo, the men fought and fell from a building, which resulted in Jess’ death.</p>