Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Opens His Heart About Someone Near and Dear: ‘I Can’t See Through the Tears’
“Each time I’ve tried to post about this over the last few days, I have to stop,” Scott Clifton began his Instagram post on May 18, “because I can’t see through the tears. So here goes attempt number three.
“I’ll give it to you straight,” the Bold & Beautiful leading man continued. “This is Eva Basler, VP of Communications and Talent Relations for [the show] — i.e., our head publicist. Eva is battling cancer — something she never wanted any of us to know or worry about — and we almost lost her recently.”
View this post on Instagram
More: Soap legend’s tribute to her late castmate
As of this writing, Basler is in a medically induced coma. “I can’t begin to describe how important this beautiful woman is to all of us,” said Clifton. “I can’t begin to tell you what her wisdom and prescience has saved me from, and carried me through, both personally and professionally. I can’t begin to tell you how much losing her would impact your experience of our show and how we connect with you off screen. I can’t begin to tell you what a beacon of hope, grace, compassion and positivity she is.
“Those words don’t exist, but these ones do: Eva and her family need our help,” he added. “Please, if you can spare a moment, visit her GoFundMe — courtesy of John and Laurette McCook— read her story, and spare whatever, if anything, you can. This is our lighthouse.”