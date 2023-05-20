Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

We can’t say we were surprised to see the big twist coming up when The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Italy scenes air. After all, the dance between Ridge and Brooke has been going on since practically day one on the show. So, no, we weren’t surprised when it looked like the two might not just be reuniting, but remarrying — but we were disappointed. And so, it seems, was a massive swath of the show’s viewing audience.

But hey, maybe it’s a fake out. Maybe it’ll fall through. It almost definitely won’t last. It never does. But then again, none of that may matter.

Because while over in Italy, Thorsten Kaye chatted a bit with the Italian press and when pressed for the differences between Brooke and Taylor, he made something pretty darn clear.

“You can only have one love of your life,” he explained. “You can have kids with a lot of people,” (Taylor, anyone?), “but I think Brooke, to Ridge, represents that. She’s just that woman.”

You can only have one true love of your life and Brooke is just THAT woman❤️…very different from Taylor 🤣🤣 #BoldandBeautiful #Bridge pic.twitter.com/tAFe1PANDh — Katja 💞 𝐵𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑔𝑒𝟦𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 (@KEEP_SMIIILING) May 16, 2023

We’d say that maybe it’s time for Taylor to take note, but she kind of already has. She, at least, is sticking to her no more Ridge vow, rather than running back to him again. At least for now!

But hey, whatever makes Brooke and Ridge happy, go for it. Between this and the reunion tease, “Bridge” fans have plenty to celebrate these days after this last separation. And while we don’t have much hope that this time will last any more than the others, if the two really, truly are the loves of each other’s lives, someday they may get it right.

After all, even Stephanie and Eric did at the end. Though… if she hadn’t died, we have a feeling they’d have split again anyway by now. When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, nothing’s ever simple!

