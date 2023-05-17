Legendary Member of the Bold & Beautiful Family Takes a Heartbreaking Turn, Needs Your Help: ‘I Have Never Met a Kinder Woman’
There are a lot of people out there who might claim to be The Bold and the Beautiful‘s No. 1 fan. But truth be told, the person who truly holds that title is one you’ve likely never heard of. She doesn’t engage in Twitter battles over whether Brooke or Taylor is the right woman for Ridge, and always knows what the next big plot twist will be. How? Because Eva Basler Demirjian is a much-loved part of the Bold & Beautiful family, having spent the past 13 years working behind the scenes.
How beloved is she? Well, you know the recurring character of Eva, played by Kelly Kruger? One guess as to whom she was named after!
If you’ve read an interview with an actor, Eva set it up. If you’ve read a teaser about an upcoming twist, Eva wrote it. Her official title is Vice President of Communications but that doesn’t come close to describing what she does for the show and those around her on a daily basis. And now, Eva — whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for not only her run at the CBS soap, but also during her time as a publicist at Passions — needs our help.
Although few outside her immediate circle have been aware of the situation, the human dynamo that is Eva has been engaged in the fight of her life since March, when doctors discovered a tumor behind her heart. This week, as her condition has deteriorated, doctors made the decision to put her onto a ventilator and into a medically-induced coma in the hopes of giving her battered lungs a chance to recuperate.
Needless to say, the Bold & Beautiful family has rallied around Eva. “You can never walk away from Eva or get off the phone with her without her speaking her favorite phrase, ‘Love and Light,'” wrote Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn) on her Instagram page. “That’s what she believed in in all of us. I have never met a kinder woman or a more gracious soul on this earth.”
View this post on Instagram
Laurette McCook, whose husband John is better known to viewers as Eric Forrester, started a Go Fund Me page where those wishing to help with the ever-mounting medical bills can make a contribution.
“Who doesn’t love Eva?” wrote Laurette. “Mostly on her own, Eva has raised and supported four beautiful children who bring her great joy. She is putting two of them through college right now.”
“Her condition is changing as I wrote this,” Laurette said, “and although she is still critical there are definite signs of improvement. Eva’s kids are asking for all your thoughts and prayers. Radiation and chemo is the next step and, with continued improvement, getting her off the ventilator.”
Those wishing to contribute to the Go Fund Me page can do so by clicking here. And we will, of course, provide updates as they become available.
Although you won’t find pictures of Eva in the gallery below, you’ll relive some of the biggest moments from the soap she loves with all her heart. I’m pretty sure that she’d be tickled to know that even from her hospital bed, she is not only spreading “love and light” but promoting Bold & Beautiful.