Just ask Lauren Fenmore over on The Young and the Restless. Once you’ve run afoul of Sheila Carter, you never again sleep without one eye open. And although the Bold & Beautiful psycho’s latest victim Steffy may think that the danger to her and her family is passed, she may also think… wrong.

As the villainess’ portrayer Kimberlin Brown ominously noted on Instagram, one should “never write Sheila off.

“[There’s] more to come!” she added.

For Steffy, that can only mean more trauma. Already, her monster-in-law has shot her and, accidentally, Finn, cast him in her private adaptation of Misery, driven his adoptive mother to her “death” and re-entangled his father in her web of madness. What could possibly be next?

Scary as it may be, let’s think like Sheila for a moment. What does she want? Assuming that Jack somehow, through the laws of daytime TV, gets her sprung from prison, what she wants most is to be involved with Finn and Hayes. That can never happen so long as Steffy is in the picture. And, having failed to murder her once, Sheila might be reluctant to have a second go at it. (She wouldn’t just be the prime suspect, after all, she’d be the only one!)

How else, then, could Sheila remove Steffy from Finn’s life? But of course! By pulling strings to return Steffy to Liam’s arms. How hard could it be? His marriage to Hope is hurtling toward the rocks, which means that he’s sure to turn to his favorite ex-wife. And if Sheila bribes a pretty young nurse to fawn over Finn, making Steffy wonder if he’s a two-timer like her father, one thing could magically lead to another, and before Grandma knows it, she could be enjoying quality time with her gullible son and Hayes.

As an added bonus — for viewers, if not Sheila — the nurse who becomes her partner in crime could eventually tire of straight-laced Finn and set her cap on Thomas, the bad-boy designer doing his damnedest to be good.

