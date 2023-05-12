Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Does *What* With Deacon?!?
Ever since Bold & Beautiful first had Taylor and Deacon cross paths and throw sparks, we’ve been championing a romance between the ex-con and the world-renowned shrink. On paper, it makes no sense. But chemistry is chemistry, and Sean Kanan and Krista Allen have it. So we were excited to learn that they would have more scenes together the week of May 15.
Except for one thing: Taylor isn’t flirting with Deacon herself, she’s… Wait, what? She’s trying to set him up for a new romance with another lucky lady. This is still a good thing, however. It gets him out of the orbit of nine-toed murderess Sheila, who could only have dragged him down.
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Plus, the fun twist means that Deacon and Taylor will be spending time together. And if her attempt at matchmaking doesn’t go as intended, he might look at the lovely Cupid beside him and think, “Why didn’t I ever notice that I already know the perfect woman for me?”
The show could be bringing in a blast from Deacon’s past to heat up his nights. (See who here.) But our hunch is that the powers that be are testing the twosome for a full-steam-ahead affair. (That, or there is the option of hooking Taylor up with this eligible bachelor.)
What do you think? Would Taylor and Deacon make a good couple? Let your mind wander as you peruse the below photo gallery of the most glorious getaways ever on Bold & Beautiful and all the soaps.