We know what you’re thinking — a love triangle with The Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope? No kidding! This is what, the 10th time? Hundredth? Either way, a tug-o-war between Thomas, Hope and Liam is horrifyingly familiar territory.

Except that’s not the triangle we’re talking about. Nor is that the love you may be thinking about.

Because this triangle is going to see Steffy and Hope butting heads with each other… over Thomas. Now before you get too grossed out, let’s be clear that the “love” in this triangle is a bit different than what we’re used to — at least on Steffy’s side. We know Bold & Beautiful can get a little too close for comfort with family hookups, but even they wouldn’t go there.

As Annika Noelle wryly noted on Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, “It’s Bold & Beautiful. It’s one of the challenges compared to the other daytime shows. There’s a small pool! A lot of once-removed, adopted — it is a twisted web we weave! I try not to think about it.”

And since it is such a small pool of characters, another of the challenges is how to put a new spin on a familiar tale. With Brooke and Taylor, they decided to put an end to their rivalry over Ridge and become besties. In this case, the show’s switching up the triangle between Hope and Steffy.

So while the former is, of course, growing more and more obsessed with Thomas, Steffy is doing what any good, loving sister would do over the brother who might struggle a bit more in life. She’s worried. And that’s something, Annika Noelle explained to Digest, that she appreciates.

“For me,” she noted, “I’m not always a fan when people pit women against each other or force that scenario. But as an actor, conflict is always more interesting than everybody just getting along! The actor in me is very happy! That’s Theatre 101. Acting 101.”

So while she can appreciate the drama and the acting challenge in fighting over a man, for instance, she doesn’t love it as a woman.

“What’s interesting this time around,” Noelle explained, “it’s not necessarily the two women being competitive over a guy. It’s actually Steffy being protective of her brother and feeling like he needs protecting from Hope, of all people!”

And what really makes this story different is that unlike a lot of “conventional” triangles, it doesn’t have to end in animosity or resentment. If Hope and Thomas end up working out (not that we’re saying they should), Steffy doesn’t have to keep fighting with Hope. She could instead realize this could be good for Thomas and welcome her into the family.

“That I think is very interesting,” the actress mused, “as we’re playing more of the family dynamics in this mixed family, this blended family that they have and all this history that they have together.”

Of course, with the ladies’ and this being Bold & Beautiful, chances are, becoming sisters-in-law would be anything but smooth. It’s already off to a rough start with Hope utterly flabbergasted that Steffy thinks Hope is the threat to Thomas. As Noelle put it, “Hope’s just going, ‘What?! Are you mad? Me? What are you talking about?’”

Still, since this time around the two aren’t fighting over who gets the guy, we may end up coming out of this in a different place. They’ve tried to get along before and it just never seems to last. But maybe, just maybe this time around the two can learn the right lesson from their mothers for once. In the end, women need to stick together, and there’s no reason they can’t be friends.

But since Brooke and Taylor took about three decades to learn that, we won’t be holding our breath.

