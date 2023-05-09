Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope has been struggling with her unlikely, yet burgeoning, feelings for the man who was obsessed with her for years, and a new preview reveals that she’s headed for a spiral even as a complicating crisis involving Thomas rears its head. However, it won’t be the object of her recent desires who pushes her toward the edge of temptation…

In the wake of Steffy catching sight of Hope holding Thomas’ hands and gazing at him in the office — and confronting her about it after the fact — Hope’s portrayer Annika Noelle explained to SOD that her character was “mortified” with herself for “getting caught up in the moment.”

Indeed, Hope has been at battle with her inner self for a while now, having found herself attracted to Forrester Creations’ resident “bad boy” despite their history and her reputation for being the good girl. A reputation she vehemently defended during a clash with Brooke, in which she railed against the behavior of her mom, who has been known for decades in the Forrester inner circle as the “Slut from the Valley”. Considering the confrontation came directly on the heels of Hope’s imagination replacing her husband Liam with Thomas during sex, well, we filed that one under “thou dost protest too much”.

Brooke’s vixen radar (takes one to know one) honed right in on the problem: her daughter had found herself attracted to the black sheep she works so closely with and who she once characterized as “hot”. Hope, of course, just as hotly denied it was true. The audience, however, knows better.



Hope’s been fantasizing about Thomas constantly, often at the most inopportune times. Liam has no idea that she’s attracted to the man she both works with and co-parents Douglas with, as the idea is seemingly unthinkable. And yet, as is wont to happen on Bold & Beautiful, he’s beginning to have an inkling that something is off and even voiced his concerns to his brother Wyatt as to why Hope would want to have the designer in her orbit at all considering he once macked on a mannequin who shares her likeness.

But whether he realizes it or not (he doesn’t), it’s Liam’s attitude toward the situation that may play a huge role in how everything plays out moving forward. He’s been careful to say he doesn’t want to be a controlling husband but has been condescending in that he questions Hope’s judgment.

Whether or not he learns about Hope and Thomas’ little interlude in the design office from Steffy, Liam’s ongoing insecurities are going to become an issue — perhaps the issue — that may push a spiraling Hope over the edge of temptation.



Noelle previewed that after the confrontation with Steffy, Hope is left feeling “panicked” and “terrified” of not being able to control what she’s feeling. She’ll plan a romantic evening with Liam as a reset, but then the predictable happens… she can’t stop thinking about Thomas.

It’s all the beginning of a spiral. Noelle explains that Hope’s repressed feelings will “start to come out sideways”. Fueling the fire is her husband’s lack of trust when a work trip comes up for Hope and Thomas. She notes, “It’s starting to wear on her nerves.” Digging into it further, she elaborates, “For Liam not to trust her after all the s**t he’s pulled over the years? Of course she would be hurt by that lack of faith.”

However, the key is the warning she levels in the preview — if “Liam isn’t too careful, that insecure, controlling nature might just push her toward Thomas, not away from him.”

And what inopportune timing for that to be the case, as later this week, Hope and Thomas will get stuck together in San Francisco, unable to get home.

Liam would be the last person one would expect to push Hope over the edge of temptation and into Thomas’ arms… but here we are. What do you think will happen in this scenario? Let us know in the comment section.

